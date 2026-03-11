Blueair Named the Official Air Care Partner of the New York Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a new partnership with Blueair, naming a global leader in air wellness The Official Air Care Partner of the New York Knicks.

Through the partnership, Blueair will elevate awareness around how clean, fresh indoor air helps create the conditions for focus, recovery, and everyday advantage. Share

Blueair will integrate its products into the Knicks training center, bringing its air wellness technology directly into the facility. Blueair emphasizes how controlling your conditions is essential and supports readiness and performance at the highest level.

As part of the collaboration, Blueair will integrate across the Knicks digital ecosystem, including becoming the Presenting Partner of a series on game days on the Knicks social channels titled “Game On.” Bringing the partnership in-arena, the brand will be featured in an in-arena contest and have a dedicated activation space during a Knicks regular season home game at The Garden.

“We’re excited to partner with Blueair and collaborate on creative ways to engage our fans across multiple platforms,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “From social content to in-venue activation, the partnership strengthens our shared commitment to delivering memorable fan experiences.”

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the New York Knicks through this first-of-its-kind designation,” said Andy Lu, CEO of Blueair. “The Knicks represent elite performance at the highest level, and we believe performance begins with the conditions you create. Through this partnership, we’re helping athletes and fans alike Control Their Conditions, supporting focus, recovery and well-being whether at the training center, or at home.”

Blueair’s brand will also be present at Knicks regular season home games at The Garden through LED ribbon signage and courtside LED signage during non-nationally televised Knicks regular season home games. Through the partnership, Blueair will elevate awareness around how clean, fresh indoor air helps create the conditions for focus, recovery, and everyday advantage.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Blueair:

Blueair is a global air wellness brand dedicated to enhancing health and well-being by creating cleaner, fresher, and healthier indoor environments. Founded in Sweden in 1996, Blueair has been at the forefront of air wellness innovation, developing advanced solutions that go beyond purification to improve overall indoor air quality. From reducing airborne pollutants and allergens to optimizing humidity and promoting better breathing, Blueair’s award-winning innovations are designed to support a holistic approach to well-being. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Blueair makes air wellness accessible to all. Learn more at www.blueair.com and follow Blueair on Instagram and TikTok.