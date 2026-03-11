Mouser Electronics Sponsors 2026 Global Create the Future Design Contest to Inspire Technological Innovation

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announces it is once again a Platinum sponsor of the Create the Future Design Contest. Create the Future is a global challenge for engineers and innovators to design the next great thing, with a chance to win the grand prize. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for over a decade, is joined again by valued manufacturers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) as co-sponsors. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

The contest is open for submissions through July 1, 2025, with a grand prize of $25,000 for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Share

The contest opened for entries on March 2 and closes on July 1, 2026. The grand prize winner receives worldwide recognition and a $25,000 cash prize for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Previous contests have produced more than 16,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs, and students in more than 100 countries.

"Since our founding, Mouser has been dedicated to fostering innovation," said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Mouser Electronics. "We proudly support programs like the Create the Future Design Contest that bring out the best in creativity from engineers, innovators, and students."

"Mouser Electronics, renowned for delivering best-in-class service and products to customers, is also a recognized advocate for design and innovation," said Joe Pramberger, President of SAE Media Group. "We are excited to have Mouser partner with us on this contest for the thirteenth consecutive year."

The Create the Future Design Contest highlights product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality, or help provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include self-destructing plastics, a self-contained organ and limb transport device, and an economical, rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.

The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. The grand prize winner will be chosen from the winners in seven entry categories: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Electronics, Energy, Power and Propulsion, Manufacturing and Materials, Medical, and Robotics and Automation.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

