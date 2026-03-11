Elroy Air selected to provide autonomous aerial cargo delivery as part of new White House program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elroy Air, the leading U.S.-based developer of autonomous aerial systems for middle-mile logistics, has been selected for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). Established under President Trump's Unleashing American Drone Dominance Executive Order, the program is designed to accelerate safe eVTOL and advanced air mobility operations across the United States. Elroy Air was the only OEM with a purpose-built, heavy-payload cargo drone selected for the program, which otherwise has air taxi companies or companies retrofitting legacy aircraft. By prioritizing uncrewed, pod-based logistics over the complexities of human passenger flight, Elroy Air’s cargo-focused approach offers unique regulatory pathways and utility for the global energy and shipping sectors.

Elroy Air was selected as part of the State of Louisiana's application, alongside early customer and long-time partner Bristow Group. Under the program, Elroy Air’s Chaparral, an autonomous hybrid-electric VTOL drone capable of carrying 300 lbs of cargo up to 300 miles, will be put to work delivering cargo across the Gulf Coast and to energy industry locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. USDOT’s announcement specifically calls for the start of operations in 2026, accelerating the path to deploy the Chaparral’s autonomous capabilities in high-demand offshore and industrial environments.

"Chaparral was selected to define the federal standard for uncrewed heavy-payload logistics. That doesn't happen without a truly mission-ready aircraft and a team that's been doing this work for years," said Elroy Air CEO Dr. Andrew Clare. "This reflects the strength of our partnerships with Bristow Group, the incredible team in Louisiana, and the FAA, as well as our ability to scale rapidly through our work with Kratos. We're grateful to the White House, Secretary Duffy, USDOT, and the FAA for their commitment to American aviation leadership and we're ready to deliver.”

This selection demonstrates strong federal interest in purpose-built autonomous systems for "middle-mile" aerial delivery. Participation in the eIPP provides Elroy Air with a unique collaborative channel with the FAA to scale heavy-payload cargo systems. Chaparral will be an early participant in large-scale integration into the National Airspace System, decoupled from the challenges of passenger-carrying aircraft.

"At Bristow, we’re excited to build on our legacy of aviation leadership to usher in a new era of vertical lift operations with Chaparral. Our energy and government services customers are demanding lower risk, higher tempo, and more efficient options to meet the increasing demand for offshore aerial work, including the movement of critical cargo,” said Bristow Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Dave Stepanek. “Louisiana is our core U.S. base of operations to serve the Gulf Coast. We’re excited about the opportunities Chaparral creates, enhancing the services we provide to existing customers and opening new markets through interchangeable pods, equipment, and mission profiles.”

Designed with speed, safety, and operational efficiency in mind, the Chaparral enables next-generation logistics at a fraction of the capital and operational costs of traditional crewed aircraft. From tactical resupply to humanitarian aid, Chaparral enables rapid aerial cargo delivery while keeping personnel out of harm’s way. Its autonomous operations ensure critical cargo reaches the point of need safely, securely and reliably. The company has a demand backlog of over 1,000 aircraft across commercial and defense. To meet the demand, the company announced a partnership with Kratos to scale production late last year.

