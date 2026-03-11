NUVVE JAPAN Signs 20-Year Merchant Aggregation Agreement for 2MW/8MWh Grid-Scale BESS in Kani City, Gifu

SAN DIEGO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUVVE JAPAN K.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo; hereinafter “NVJ”), a leader in advanced energy aggregation, is pleased to announce the execution of a 20-year Merchant Aggregation Agreement with a Taiwanese corporation operating in Japan. The aggregation agreement is for a 2MW / 8MWh grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) currently under development in Kani City, Gifu Prefecture.

The project is scheduled for grid connection in January 2027. As the designated aggregator, NVJ will provide end-to-end market integration and AI-driven dispatch optimization for the asset. NVJ has already received a subscription fee of $70,000.

Strategic Context: Expanding Asset Management and VPP Roadmap

As Japan’s power grid evolves with the rapid integration of renewable energy, grid-scale BESS has become critical infrastructure for maintaining frequency stability and managing supply-demand imbalances.

This agreement marks another milestone in NVJ’s expanding portfolio battery by aggregation services under management. By integrating this 8MWh utility-scale asset into its platform, NVJ is demonstrating steady progress toward its comprehensive Virtual Power Plant (VPP) vision, which seeks to orchestrate diverse energy resources—from EV fleets to large-scale stationary batteries—to enhance grid resilience.

By adopting a "Full-Merchant" model, NVJ will leverage its advanced aggregation platform to maximize value across three key Japanese power markets:

Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX): Arbitrage through energy time-shifting. Ancillary Services Market: Providing frequency regulation and grid stability (delta-kW). Capacity Market: Monetizing the long-term reliability and availability (kW value) of the storage asset.

The combination of these services brings an expected value between $255,000 and $382,000 of margin for the 2MW annually.

Project Overview

Location: Kani City, Gifu Prefecture

Kani City, Gifu Prefecture Rated Power Output: 2 MW

2 MW Storage Capacity: 8 MWh (4-hour duration)

8 MWh (4-hour duration) Commercial Operation: January 2027 (Planned)

January 2027 (Planned) Contract Duration: 20 Years

20 Years Key Roles: Japanese subsidiary of a Taiwanese company: Project development, ownership, and maintenance. NUVVE JAPAN: Asset management, market aggregation, and automated dispatch control.



Future Outlook

The 20-year term of this agreement underscores the long-term confidence in the Japanese storage market and NVJ’s capabilities. NVJ remains committed to scaling its managed asset base and accelerating the realization of a decentralized, carbon-neutral energy society through its sophisticated VPP technology.

About NUVVE JAPAN K.K.

NUVVE JAPAN is a strategic leader in energy aggregation, utilizing cutting-edge technology to bridge the gap between energy storage assets and the power markets. By optimizing the value of batteries—from EV fleets to grid-scale installations—NUVVE JAPAN provides innovative solutions for the decarbonized energy landscape.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve’s advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale — enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com.

