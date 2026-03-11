CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner to Deliver Enhanced Security for Comet Enterprise

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Ask 2026, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Perplexity announced a strategic partnership to integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform with Comet Enterprise, giving enterprise administrators an additional layer of security and monitoring in Perplexity’s AI-native browser. The Falcon platform will be available by opt-in, providing enhanced detection, governance, and data protection configurations that stop web threats, control data movement, and provide visibility and response on unmanaged devices.

According to the 2026 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, AI-enabled adversaries increased their operations by 89% year over year, and 82% of detections in 2025 were malware-free. As enterprises embed AI into everyday operations, AI-driven interfaces are becoming primary work surfaces – and new attack surfaces. Securing those interactions across the entire AI stack is essential to stopping data exposure and adversaries operating through trusted AI workflows.

This collaboration builds on CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Seraphic, strengthening the Falcon platform’s browser-layer runtime protection. Through this integration, Comet Enterprise AI interactions will gain an additional layer of real-time data protection delivered through the Falcon platform, providing visibility into sensitive information and enforcing integrated policy controls as employees research, analyze, and make decisions using AI. Enterprise security policies will be applied directly within AI-driven workflows to prevent unauthorized data sharing and exposure of proprietary content – reducing risk without disrupting productivity.

“The browser is no longer just where people access information – it’s becoming the interaction layer for enterprise AI. As AI scales across the workforce, organizations expect it to operate within their existing security architecture and controls,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Perplexity has led the way in secure AI browsing since launching Comet, and we’re excited to partner with them to extend CrowdStrike’s protections into AI-native workflows. CrowdStrike was built to secure the AI era, and together, we’re securing AI where work happens – governing agentic risk within a single, AI-native platform.”

"CrowdStrike is one of the most trusted names in enterprise security, with a proven track record of helping organizations protect their most important workflows," said Dmitry Shevelenko, chief business officer at Perplexity. "Comet Enterprise already gives customers secure, AI-native browsing out of the box, and this partnership adds an extra layer of control for enterprises that want to extend CrowdStrike's protections into the browser."

Together, CrowdStrike and Perplexity are securing AI-driven work across the enterprise.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

