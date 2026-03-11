Andersen Consulting Strengthens Platform with Collaborating Firm Ambit Iberia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its technology and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Ambit Iberia, a consulting firm specializing in digital and regulatory solutions for the life sciences sector.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Spain, Ambit Iberia provides integrated consulting, technology, and talent solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. The firm supports clients in meeting evolving quality, compliance, and regulatory standards through services spanning regulatory affairs, data integrity, IT system validation, and digital transformation. Leveraging more than 20 years of industry expertise, Ambit Iberia also offers human capital and executive search services that connect organizations with specialized professionals and senior talent, enhancing efficiency and driving sustainable growth in a highly regulated environment.

“Our focus has always been on delivering specialized consulting and technology services that help pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech companies to meet the highest standards of quality and compliance,” said Brismark Antoniony Díaz, managing director of Ambit Iberia. “Collaborating with Andersen Consulting marks a pivotal step in that journey, empowering us to scale our capabilities globally and deliver the same level of excellence, compliance, and technical expertise to clients around the world.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, “Ambit Iberia embodies the innovation and precision required in today’s life sciences landscape. The firm’s expertise and commitment to regulatory excellence enhance their ability to provide multidisciplinary consulting services that connect strategy, technology, and human capital. These capabilities complement our organization’s global platform and broaden the value we deliver to clients worldwide.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.