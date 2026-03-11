Herbalife Continues Its Commitment to the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team in 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today announced that it has renewed its support of the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team for the 2026 season. This partnership will offer Special Olympics athletes—ages 16 to 25— access to the same high-quality resources as the professional team including world-class nutrition education, elite training, and exclusive experiences, such as access to professional team gear, travel, scrimmages, and matches against other MLS Unified Teams.

A signing ceremony was held at Dignity Health Sports Park, where 24 athletes officially joined the team alongside LA Galaxy Defender Chris Rindov, Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, Head Coach Greg Vanney, General Manager Will Kuntz, President and COO Tom Braun, team radio announcer Joe Tutino, and the team’s mascot – Cozmo. The athletes and their families were also treated to a pro-team experience, which included an exclusive behind-the-scenes stadium tour, locker room access where they suited up in their personalized uniforms, and a nutrition session led by members of Herbalife’s Sports Performance team, who work with the LA Galaxy year-round to develop tailored nutrition strategies for each player.

"Building on our shared commitment to health, wellness, and personalized nutrition for peak athletic performance, we're excited to partner with the LA Galaxy to once again support the Unified Team during the 2026 season, bringing our expertise to help athletes thrive both on and off the field," said Samantha Holway, Vice President of Regional Sales & Business Development, Herbalife North America at Herbalife. "Through this initiative, we’re excited to provide the team with the same level of expertise and resources that we’ve offered the LA Galaxy pro team for the past 20 years as their Official Nutrition Sponsor.”

Support for the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team is made possible thanks to the Joint Community Partnership Fund, a collaborative initiative between Herbalife and the LA Galaxy that supports various community programs and initiatives.

“The Special Olympics Southern California Unified Sports program allows athletes to break down barriers, foster lasting friendships, and showcase their talents in a truly inclusive environment,” said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. “Through our partnership with Herbalife, we are able to ensure that Special Olympics athletes not only have access to the best resources on and off the field but also build confidence and skills that will serve them for a lifetime.”

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team will engage in an exciting lineup of scrimmages and games throughout the season. This year’s schedule promises thrilling matchups, showcasing the power of inclusivity, teamwork, and the spirit of sport. The highlight of the season will be the Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game – offering a unique opportunity for athletes to shine on a grand stage.

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team is part of the broader Special Olympics Unified Sports program, which brings together individuals with and without intellectual disabilities, allowing them to compete as equals and promote social inclusion through the power of sport. This initiative aligns with Herbalife’s mission to help individuals live their best lives through balanced nutrition, active lifestyles, and a commitment to wellness.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://ir.herbalife.com.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 30 seasons in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.