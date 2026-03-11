Keysight Collaborates with 3dB Labs to Enable Interoperable Signal Monitoring and Analysis

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced the integration of Keysight spectrum analyzers and FieldFox handheld analyzers with 3dB Labs’ Sceptre, expanding interoperability between signal monitoring hardware and analysis software. The collaboration enables teams to monitor, analyze, and record radio frequency (RF) activity across mixed receiver environments within a unified workflow.

Teams operating in dense and contested RF environments often rely on equipment from multiple vendors while needing a consistent way to observe and interpret spectrum activity. By enabling Keysight instruments to operate directly within the Sceptre software environment, the integration reduces friction between measurement hardware and signal analysis workflows —allowing organizations to maintain multi-vendor receiver architectures while gaining a common platform for signal monitoring and investigation.

Sceptre supports real-time and offline spectrum and temporal analysis and connects receivers deployed on stationary or mobile collection platforms. When paired with Keysight analyzers, users can monitor and characterize signals as they appear, capture activity for later playback, and analyze unknown or interfering signals to determine their nature and behavior. The platform also supports unattended and remote operation, making it suitable for long-duration monitoring, RF surveys, and post-event analysis where access may be constrained.

Together, Keysight and 3dB Labs aim to strengthen the broader signal analysis ecosystem by promoting interoperability between measurement hardware and software-defined receiver platforms. Beyond improving day-to-day operations, the collaboration supports the development of more adaptable signal workflows, encourages integration across traditionally siloed tools, and helps teams build expertise that evolves as signal environments and mission demands change.

Dave Evans, President, 3dB Labs, Inc., said: “We are excited to partner with Keysight and integrate with their FieldFox handheld analyzers, bringing Sceptre’s powerful signal detection, identification, and analysis capabilities to the tactical edge. We designed Sceptre for maximum interoperability, enabling teams to move from signal data to decisive action without bottlenecks, and together, we’re delivering an integrated solution that turns advanced signal processing into immediate mission advantage.”

Eric Taylor, Vice President of Aerospace, Defense and Government Solutions, Keysight, said: “Operational environments demand interoperability. By integrating Keysight analyzers into multi-vendor ecosystems, teams can spend less time managing tools and more time understanding the spectrum. This integration brings together two leaders in the industry —Keysight in RF measurement and 3dB Labs in signal intelligence — to deliver advanced signal monitoring and analysis capabilities for our customers.”

