Verifone and Thales Unlock Seamless Global Connectivity for Payment Terminals

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the core of this partnership is Thales’s leadership in eSIM management for large-scale connected devices, enabling remote connectivity provisioning and management, in line with the latest GSMA SGP.32 IoT specifications. These standards support secure and interoperable management of connectivity profiles, making it possible to deploy devices globally while maintaining full control over connectivity choices at local level.

The collaboration aims to simplify device deployment and enable secure, flexible connectivity for payment terminals worldwide; as connectivity can be provisioned, managed and updated remotely throughout the device lifecycle. Share

For Verifone, this approach transforms manufacturing and logistics. Devices can be produced in a single, standardized configuration, shipped anywhere in the world, and activated remotely once deployed. This streamlines supply chains, accelerates time-to-market, and improves resilience in a context where agility and scalability are critical.

For merchants and payment service providers, embedded eSIM connectivity ensures reliable, secure and always-on communications for payment transactions, while reducing installation constraints and maintenance costs. Connectivity becomes an integrated digital capability rather than a physical dependency.

“At Verifone, we’re focused on simplifying how payment devices are deployed and managed at global scale,” said Ryan Ahern, VP, Global Hardware Product Strategy at Verifone. “By integrating Thales’s eSIM technology directly into our terminals, we eliminate the need for removable SIM cards and country-specific variants. That means faster rollouts, streamlined manufacturing, and secure, remotely managed connectivity from day one.”

“We are proud to partner with Verifone to simplify connectivity for the payment ecosystem,” said Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. “Our eSIM technology and management platform remove the complexity of global deployments and manufacturing, enabling customers to connect their devices securely, efficiently and with confidence, today and in the future. Through this partnership, Thales and Verifone reaffirm their shared commitment to innovation, security and simplicity, supporting the evolution of connected payment infrastructures worldwide.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel.