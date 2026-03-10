AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Guild Insurance Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Guild Insurance Limited (GIL) (Australia) remain unchanged following the announcement of its new strategic partnership with EML Group, comprising Employers Mutual Limited and ASWIG Management Pty Ltd., as trustee for the ASWIG Management Trust, on behalf of its underlying investor shareholders.

Under the terms of the transaction, which was announced on 25 February 2026, GIL’s ultimate owner, The Pharmacy Guild of Australia (PGOA) has agreed to sell a majority stake in GIL to Employers Mutual Limited and shareholders of ASWIG Management Pty Ltd., with a minority stake being retained by Guild Group Holdings Limited, the commercial arm of the PGOA. The transaction is expected to close on or around 1 July 2026, and remains subject to regulatory approval.

AM Best expects the prospective change to the shareholding structure to have a neutral impact on GIL’s credit rating fundamentals.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

