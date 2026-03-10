MadConnect Expands Its Intelligent Connectivity Layer to Power Agentic Marketing at Enterprise Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MadConnect today announced MadConnect’s Intelligent Connectivity Layer (ICL): The Agentic Connectivity Release, marking a foundational shift from siloed, network-based models to a platform-neutral infrastructure for marketing and advertising. A single connection to MadConnect’s ICL enables AI agents and platforms to securely connect in milliseconds, without custom integrations and without data ever leaving the organization’s secure environment.

The $150 Billion Integration Problem

Legacy systems were not designed to support platform connectivity or autonomous coordination. Despite a global MarTech market projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030, more than $150 billion in value remains trapped in siloed systems. This failure to connect forces enterprises to choose between isolated functionality and complex, multi-year integration roadmaps, a trade-off the ICL eliminates.

"AI without connectivity is a dead end," said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadConnect. "Legacy systems were built to store data, not to let it move at the speed of an agent. MadConnect is the foundational infrastructure for agentic connectivity. We provide the pipes, you keep the sovereignty, and your agents finally get to work without the latency of legacy friction."

According to the 2025 State of the Marketing Operations Professional report, 50.5% of practitioners identify integration friction driven by legacy systems, limited APIs, and schema mismatches as the primary barrier to agentic marketing. As Scott Brinker noted, while vendors compete on capability, integration teams make the final call. Enterprises now prioritize interoperability, neutrality, and data sovereignty over isolated functionality.

“The industry is shifting toward a platform-based model where seamless connectivity is no longer optional but foundational to success,” said Gerry Bavaro, Chief Solutions Officer - Data & Tech for Dentsu. “For Dentsu, MadConnect’s ICL serves as a strategic catalyst by standardizing interactions across a fragmented ecosystem and removing the engineering bottlenecks that traditionally hinder innovation. This neutral infrastructure allows us to fully utilize AI for automation and scalability, shifting our focus from integration logistics to the high-performance outcomes that drive a distinct competitive advantage for our clients.”

What’s New: From AI Experimentation to Production at Scale

Platform-neutral infrastructure delivers real-time, production-grade connectivity, immediately shifting teams beyond AI experimentation to focus on core innovation and business outcomes:

Accelerate Production-Grade Execution: Enables AI agents to execute complex, multi-step marketing workflows in real-time and at enterprise volume.

Enables AI agents to execute complex, multi-step marketing workflows in real-time and at enterprise volume. Zero-Friction Deployment & Total Sovereignty : Deploys in an organization's existing environment with zero engineering lift, ensuring zero-copy data movement, built-in governance, and complete control over first-party data flows.

: Deploys in an organization's existing environment with zero engineering lift, ensuring zero-copy data movement, built-in governance, and complete control over first-party data flows. Enterprise-Scale Architecture : Native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support allows for governed, cross-platform agent workflows. New connectors can be live and production-ready in as little as 48 hours.

: Native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support allows for governed, cross-platform agent workflows. New connectors can be live and production-ready in as little as 48 hours. Architecture: Deployed and decentralized, not centralized and monolithic.

“For agencies to deliver the precise outcomes our clients demand, seamless connectivity through a neutral infrastructure is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Rio Longacre, Partner and Global AdTech Lead at Credera, a division of Omnicom. “MadConnect ICL provides that future-ready foundation for marketing and advertising, purposefully designed to support AI-driven orchestration and agentic workflows. By establishing this neutral, platform-based layer, we can move past integration hurdles and focus on rapid innovation at scale, ensuring our clients’ campaigns are powered by the most agile and interoperable technology available.”

Why It Matters Now: AI Without Infrastructure Doesn’t Scale

As AI investment accelerates, moving beyond pilots to production depends on four critical factors:

Interoperability and Speed: Integration with existing stacks. Onboarding in hours or days, not months.

Integration with existing stacks. Onboarding in hours or days, not months. Data Sovereignty: Brands retain complete control of first-party data and data flows.

Brands retain complete control of first-party data and data flows. Neutrality: Independent connectivity infrastructure with no single controlling owner.

Independent connectivity infrastructure with no single controlling owner. Architecture: Deployed and decentralized, not centralized and monolithic.

"The marketing technology industry has been promising interoperability and outcomes for years,” Karsten Weide, Principal and Chief Analyst at W Media Research. “MadConnect's ICL finally delivers a neutral infrastructure that moves data securely and autonomously, without owning identity or locking anyone in. This is the missing foundation for agentic marketing at scale."

Infrastructure, Not Intermediation

Legacy models create friction through data custody and "walled garden" lock-in, effectively acting as toll booths for a brand’s first-party data. MadConnect delivers connectivity without custody, orchestration without lock-in, and execution without data movement.

MadConnect does not seek to own identity, control networks, or favor a specific ecosystem. It provides the neutral, high-speed pipes that move data safely and autonomously, regardless of platform, identifier, or partner. MadConnect ICL: The Agentic Connectivity Release is now available to customers and partners. For more information, visit www.madconnect.ai/launch.

“At Digital Culture Group, we require an infrastructure as fluid as the culture we track,” stated Crystal Foote, Founder and Head Partnerships, Digital Culture Group. “MadConnect ICL’s platform-neutral foundation removes technical friction, allowing us to scale our AI-driven workflows and focus on audience precision. It is a strategic accelerator that ensures we deliver measurable results at the speed of the market.”

About MadConnect

MadConnect is the Intelligent Connectivity Layer (ICL) , the neutral infrastructure powering modern marketing and advertising. Purpose-built to unify the AdTech and MarTech ecosystem, the ICL enables secure, on-demand platform-to-platform connectivity with zero engineering lift. Native support for Model-Context Protocol (MCP) immediately AI-enables existing tech stacks to deliver intelligent automation and agentic workflows at scale.

MadConnect's ProServe team accelerates time-to-market, helping organizations across verticals become AI-ready and unlock the full value of their existing marketing and advertising stacks.

Founded in 2021, MadConnect is a trusted partner to leading agencies, brands, and data and media platforms. To learn more, visit madconnect.ai.