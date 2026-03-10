trii Launches US Stock Trading in Chile, Expanding Global Investment Access with Alpaca

NEW YORK & SANTIAGO, Chile--(BUSINESS WIRE)--trii, a leading investing app in Latin America, today announced the launch of US stock trading in Chile, introducing a mobile-first solution that aims to remove traditional barriers to investing in the Chilean market. The launch is powered by Alpaca, a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs, providing access to options, stocks, ETFs, fixed income, and crypto.

Retail investors across Latin America have faced significant hurdles to market participation, including high commission fees, limited financial education, and limited technological and market infrastructure. In Chile, while interest in wealth creation is growing, many potential investors remain intimidated by traditional brokerages. Recent data shows that more than 62% of Chileans find it difficult to invest their money, citing a lack of knowledge and awareness of accessible tools.

trii is addressing these challenges through their intuitive interface, low commissions and fees, and integrated financial education. Through the partnership between trii and Alpaca, hundreds of thousands of Chilean retail investors can now access the US markets, diversify away from local currency risks and political cycles, and gain global exposure. By making investing affordable, trii is making wealth building accessible to their users’ everyday financial life, not a one-time, high-pressure decision.

"US stocks open a completely different level of opportunity for our customers,” said Carlos Guayara, Founder of trii. “By giving access to the US market, we have removed the constraints of investing only in the local market while exposing customers to a broader set of companies with better liquidity and more efficient pricing. That alone already changes the investing experience."

“Working with Alpaca, an API-driven infrastructure partner, gave us the flexibility to integrate US stock trading without compromising on simplicity or speed,” added Guayara. “This allowed us to move faster and focus on what we do best, which is product, education, and user experience, while relying on proven execution and market access on the backend. With Alpaca, we are building trii to be an investment marketplace where people across LATAM can access reliable, scalable investment services while keeping a consistent experience for our customers."

"We are thrilled to support trii as they expand into Chile," said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-founder and CEO of Alpaca. "Beyond providing the technology and reliable infrastructure they need to scale, we’re excited to support trii’s goal of giving more people easy, affordable access to the stock market. Together, we want to make investing simple and accessible for everyone across Chile and the broader LATAM region.”

With the launch of US stocks, trii is aiming to increase the number of Chilean investors while taking another step in its broader strategy to become LATAM’s brokerage of choice.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and crypto. Alpaca delivers embeddable finance solutions for tokenization, fully paid securities lending, high-yield cash, 24/5 trading, Shariah-compliant investing, and more. Today, Alpaca powers over 10 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in 40+ countries with over $320M in funding. For more information, visit: alpaca.markets

About trii

trii is a mobile-first investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to the stock market in Latin America. Through its easy-to-use app, trii offers local and international stock trading, educational content, and low-cost entry points for retail investors. For more information, visit trii.co

AlpacaDB, Inc., the parent company of Alpaca Securities LLC and Alpaca Crypto LLC, provides services and technology, including the brokerage infrastructure API supporting Alpaca’s financial services.

Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (dba “Alpaca Clearing”), member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

Cryptocurrency services are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC, a FinCEN-registered MSB (NMLS #2160858) and subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies or open a brokerage account or cryptocurrency account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca Securities or Alpaca Crypto, respectively, are not registered or licensed, as applicable.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library.