Men's Journal Spirits Shop Partners with NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, Offering Gentleman's Cut Bourbon and Exclusive Signed Merchandise Sweepstakes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Men's Journal Spirits Shop is thrilled to announce a new partnership with NBA icon Stephen Curry and his premium bourbon brand, Gentleman's Cut. His whiskey is now available for purchase on the Men's Journal Spirits Shop website, giving readers access to Curry's signature portfolio of spirits.

To celebrate the partnership, Men's Journal also launched a sweepstakes where readers can enter to win Curry autographed basketballs or jerseys.

“This is a project that we've been personally involved with from the start, focused on quality, craftsmanship, and doing things the right way,” Curry shared in a promotional video posted on Men's Journal and Gentleman's Cut Bourbon social media accounts.

Since the Men's Journal Spirits Shop launched in October 2025, it has provided a seamless experience for readers to further explore the Men's Journal spirits ecosystem, which includes their acclaimed web vertical, Whiskey Wednesday newsletter and our annual special whiskey issue on newsstands across the country.

“Our shop gives readers a chance to enjoy all of the wonderful spirits that we write about,” said Noah Rothbaum, Men’s Journal Spirits Editor and one of the world’s leading experts on cocktails and spirits. “This exciting partnership with Stephen Curry and his Gentleman’s Cut brand kicks off a new chapter for our publication and is another way for us to connect with our readers.”

The Gentleman's Cut Bourbon sweepstakes is now live, with entries accepted until March 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Readers can visit Men's Journal Spirits Shop to learn more and enter for a chance to win.

About Men’s Journal

Men’s Journal launched in 1992 to inspire readers to live their most adventurous lives. Today, that aspirational spirit continues to drive the way the brand covers gear, travel, health and fitness, food and drink, style and grooming, and entertainment. Men’s Journal is owned and operated by The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN), a brand, data and IP company that builds, acquires, and scales high-performing digital assets. Visit us at thearenagroup.net to learn more.

About Gentleman’s Cut

SC30 Inc. in partnership with John Schwartz formed Game Changer, LLC., a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky, to create Gentleman's Cut. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Stephen Curry is aged 5-7 years. The bourbon's complex mashbill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted Barley delivers tasting notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. Our inaugural bottling is polished and smooth at 90 proof. We distill our whiskey the traditional way, in a 500-gallon Copper Pot still.

