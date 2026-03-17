Odessa Accelerates Industry Evolution With the Most Advanced Modernized Automotive Platform

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odessa, the world’s largest dedicated asset finance software provider, today announced a series of strategic initiatives that solidify its position as the provider of the most advanced and modernized automotive platform in the industry. Through a convergence of intelligent automation, predictive analytics and specialized leadership, Odessa is redefining the digital edge for U.S. auto lenders and the lender and borrower experience.

Today’s announcement is an extension of the company’s investment and significant growth. It aligns and accelerates Odessa’s continued evolution to support and grow with customers through an expanding infrastructure of features, functions and elite alliances.

A Platform Built for Next-Generation Financing

Odessa is transforming the U.S. auto finance experience by integrating a powerful new set of digital tools directly into its core architecture. By prioritizing an open, intelligent ecosystem, Odessa enables lenders to accelerate the lending life cycle and deliver the high-velocity experiences that today’s borrowers demand.

"U.S. auto finance lenders and borrowers are gaining a powerful new set of digital tools that meet the demand for next-generation digital financing experiences,” said Odessa Executive Vice President of Auto Finance Bob Johnson. “With the introduction of specialized leadership and new integrations with ABBYY and TruDecision, U.S. auto lenders can leverage Odessa’s next-generation capabilities to advance the lending lifecycle and enhance innovation across the American market."

Leadership in Modernization: Matthew Etzweiler Appointed VP of Sales

To continue driving this platform-centric strategy, Odessa has appointed Matthew Etzweiler as Vice President of Sales for U.S. Auto.

Etzweiler brings deep experience in auto finance technology and enterprise sales, helping lenders modernize legacy systems and scale digital operations. His appointment underscores Odessa’s continued investment in leadership to support its growing U.S. auto customer base and navigate the complexities of a digital-first market.

"Matthew’s appointment underscores our investment in the people who understand the nuance of automotive digital transformation," added Johnson. "His leadership ensures Odessa is helping customers not just keep pace but set the standard for the industry."

Elite Alliances: ABBYY and TruDecision

The Odessa platform’s modernization is further solidified through strategic integrations that inject further investments in intelligence directly into the workflow:

ABBYY: Provides world-class, AI-powered intelligent document processing (IDP) to automate data extraction with precision and eliminate manual bottlenecks in document-heavy auto lending.

Provides world-class, AI-powered intelligent document processing (IDP) to automate data extraction with precision and eliminate manual bottlenecks in document-heavy auto lending. TruDecision: Develops and deploys sophisticated AI-driven decisioning tools, in addition to an advanced credit attribute and automation suite designed to drive strong bottom-line results.

“These partnerships reflect our commitment to building an open, intelligent ecosystem that helps auto lenders operate faster and smarter,” said Johnson. “By working with ABBYY and TruDecision, we’re extending the value of the Odessa platform with best-in-class automation and analytics that address real-world challenges.”

Next-Gen Product Enhancements

Odessa continues to harden its infrastructure with new product capabilities focused on intelligent automation, hyper-configurability and real-time analytics. These enhancements are fueled by Odessa’s strategic internal investment in AI, complemented by a partnership-enabled approach to specialized AI technologies. This dual strategy ensures the platform remains the market’s most flexible and powerful solution, reflecting Odessa’s commitment to continuous innovation and a modernized platform driving next-generation predictive capabilities.

About Odessa

Odessa is the world’s largest software company dedicated to asset finance, providing an end-to-end platform for lease and loan origination, servicing, and remarketing. Specializing in the equipment and auto finance industries, Odessa empowers businesses globally to scale, innovate, and stay ahead of market trends through cutting-edge solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with a 1,000+ strong global team spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Odessa is committed to client success through deep industry expertise and advanced technology to deliver transformative results at every stage of the asset finance lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.odessainc.com.