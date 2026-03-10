IncomeConductor Announces Strategic Partnership with RightPath to Elevate Retirement Income Execution for Advisors

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IncomeConductor, the retirement income planning platform purpose-built for decumulation, today announced a strategic partnership with RightPath, a retirement income consulting firm founded by CFP® professionals Aaron Winters and Mike Bogseth. Winters and Bogseth spent seven years driving retirement and income planning strategy inside Osaic's advisor platform before founding RightPath to bring that institutional expertise directly to independent advisors.

The partnership closes a persistent gap in the advisor workflow: the distance between knowing retirement income strategy and having the time and internal support to execute it at scale. Together, IncomeConductor and RightPath also alleviate the common outsourcing fear of losing case control. Advisors can stay close to the strategy without spending hours on data entry and plan construction, using RightPath either as a full build partner or as an experienced second set of eyes before client meetings.

"Advisors have long outsourced planning or kept specialists in-house, often at high cost or with a steep onboarding curve," said Sheryl O'Connor, Founder and CEO of IncomeConductor. "RightPath brings institutional-level retirement income expertise directly into IncomeConductor. Advisors can delegate the technical build or collaborate on case design and presentation strategy so they walk into client meetings confident, prepared, and well-positioned.”

Through the partnership, IncomeConductor subscribers gain access to:

Case Writing: Building complete retirement income plans using client data, including RMD analysis, tax-sensitive withdrawal strategies, Social Security optimization, and Roth conversion opportunities.

Case Consulting: Strategy sessions with RightPath consultants to refine plans, explore alternative scenarios, and prepare client presentations, as well as coach advisors about how to position their value and address complex client questions.

The consulting model ensures advisors stay close to their cases without getting buried in technical details and has proven to increase client acquisition and wallet share of existing clients.

"Advisors understand what a good retirement income plan looks like,” said Aaron Winters, co-founder of RightPath. “But they often don’t have the time to build those plans at scale, nor the bandwidth to prepare detailed explanations for every client. RightPath fills that gap, and our partnership with IncomeConductor arms advisors with consistent, high-quality execution support inside a tool they’re already using.”

RightPath’s services are fully integrated into IncomeConductor's platform. Advisors can schedule case writing or consulting sessions directly on IncomeConductor streamlining the entire process. All services are available exclusively to IncomeConductor subscribers and are priced on an hourly basis, giving advisors cost-effective access to specialized support without the overhead of hiring full-time staff.

For more information, contact info@incomeconductor.com.

About IncomeConductor

Founded in 2018, IncomeConductor LLC delivers comprehensive, award-winning retirement income planning software for financial advisors. IncomeConductor provides access to advanced time-segmented income planning capabilities, including tax liquidation ordering, annuity modeling, Social Security optimization, Roth conversion simulation, personalized healthcare spending estimates, IRMAA surcharge calculations, and RMD analysis. Our data aggregation platform and tracking dashboard enable advisors to monitor client progress throughout retirement and facilitate ongoing plan adjustments.

IncomeConductor’s founders bring decades of experience across financial advice, investment management, and technology development to support advisor business growth and consistently improve client retirement outcomes. Learn more at IncomeConductor.com.

About RightPath

RightPath Planning Partners was founded on a simple premise: when advisors have a sustainable and repeatable planning process, their businesses thrive and their clients receive better service. We bridge the gap between the vision of planning and the execution of it. Our team of credentialed founders provides support in case writing, design, and consultation. At RightPath, we don't just consult—we partner with you to build a more sustainable, profitable practice.