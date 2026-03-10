Cirrascale Cloud Services Partners with Google Public Sector to Deliver Specialized Research Offerings and Launches New Government Services Division

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrascale Cloud Services, the expert neocloud built for Private AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Public Sector to provide high-performance AI solutions for higher education and research institutions. In conjunction with this collaboration, Cirrascale has established Cirrascale Government Services, a dedicated public sector division focused on delivering secure, AI infrastructure and implementation expertise required to navigate complex public sector environments.

“Our partnership with Cirrascale accelerates the implementation of GPAR, providing institutions with a faster, streamlined path to the high-performance computing required to navigate these datasets.” - Google Public Sector Share

Through this partnership, Cirrascale will serve as an implementation and services partner for the Google Public Sector Program for Accelerated Research (GPAR). This initiative includes:

“Public sector organizations and research institutions are under real pressure to do more with less, and they need AI tools that actually work within their security and compliance environments,” said Dave Driggers, CEO of Cirrascale Cloud Services. “Our work with Google Public Sector through GPAR lets us bring those tools to higher education and publicly funded research in a way that fits how these organizations actually operate.”

“The Google Public Sector Program for Accelerated Research was designed to dismantle the barriers between massive scientific datasets and the researchers who need them,” said Brent Mitchell, Vice President, Go-to-Market, Google Public Sector. “Our partnership with Cirrascale accelerates the implementation of GPAR, providing institutions with a faster, streamlined path to the high-performance computing required to navigate these datasets. Together, we are enabling the public sector and research institutions to move from onboarding to discovery at an unprecedented pace.”

Secure AI Infrastructure for State Governments and Higher Education

State and local government agencies, as well as higher education institutions, are increasingly leveraging AI to accelerate research and modernize critical operations. These initiatives often involve sensitive, regulated workloads and federally funded programs that demand rigorous security and specialized governance.

Cirrascale’s work with GPAR helps these organizations run AI workloads in environments that meet compliance requirements, data residency controls, and institutional governance policies. Paired with Cirrascale’s dedicated, bare-metal cloud infrastructure, institutions can run high-performance AI closer to their own data, with greater transparency and operational control.

Introducing Cirrascale Government Services

Cirrascale Government Services is a dedicated division built to serve the public sector. It is designed around the specific procurement, compliance, and operational requirements of state and local governments, educational institutions, and research organizations.

Cirrascale Government Services will focus on:

Private and sovereign AI deployments with strict data controls for government and higher education environments.

Secure platforms for regulated and publicly funded workloads.

Flexible deployment models, including hybrid, on-prem, and colocation with a fully managed operations option.

GPAR implementation, consulting, and optimization services for higher education and research institutions.

“SLED organizations need infrastructure partners who understand both advanced AI and the governance frameworks that come with public sector environments,” said Driggers. “Cirrascale Government Services brings dedicated focus and expertise to help these organizations adopt AI responsibly and effectively.”

For more information, visit the Cirrascale website at https://cirrascale.com.

About Cirrascale Cloud Services

Cirrascale Cloud Services is the expert neocloud delivering cloud and managed services dedicated to providing tailored, state-of-the-art compute resources and high-speed storage solutions at scale. Our AI Innovation Cloud and Inference Platform services are purpose-built to enable clients to scale their training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads for Private AI, generative AI, large language models, and high-performance computing. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit https://cirrascale.com.

©2026 Cirrascale Cloud Services LLC. All rights reserved. Cirrascale and the Cirrascale logo are trademarks of Cirrascale Cloud Services LLC. Google is a registered trademark of Google.