Introducing Hims & Hers Benefits, Unlocking Health & Wellness Discounts for Subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced Hims & Hers Benefits, a new way for subscribers to access the best innovations in whole body health. This new initiative provides active subscribers access to discounts from health partners, all in one place, including whole body MRI scans from Prenuvo and adaptive bed systems from Eight Sleep. This is just the beginning of a larger benefits program that will make comprehensive, holistic care more accessible and affordable for subscribers.

“True health doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s the result of the data you gather, the insights you can access, and the daily choices you make,” said Dheerja Kaur, Chief Product Officer at Hims & Hers. “By leveraging our scale, we’re bringing health and wellness innovations like Prenuvo’s whole body MRI scans and Eight Sleep’s adaptive bed systems directly to our subscribers at more affordable prices. This program expands the value of a Hims & Hers subscription, providing a comprehensive, affordable toolkit with more ways to care for your health.”

With plans to add more options over time, Hims & Hers Benefits currently features two leading brands focused on proactive health and restorative recovery:

Knowledge is power when it comes to our health. Prenuvo provides detailed insights through radiation-free, whole body MRI scans that, according to Prenuvo, help assess hundreds of conditions. Hims & Hers subscribers receive $400 off a Prenuvo Whole Body Scan, as well as enjoy a dedicated concierge phone line for direct, hassle-free booking.* Optimized Recovery with Eight Sleep: Quality sleep is the foundation of mental and physical performance. Hims & Hers subscribers can optimize their rest with Eight Sleep, the world’s most advanced adaptive sleep systems. Subscribers can save up to $350 on the Pod 5 series. The Pod 5 Core features dual-zone cooling and heating, clinical-grade sleep tracking, and a gentle vibration/thermal alarm. The Pod 5 Ultra includes all Core features plus an adjustable base for back pressure relief, snoring mitigation, and immersive surround-sound.*

“At Prenuvo, we believe proactive health insights should be accessible to everyone," said Alina Ioani, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. "Partnering with Hims & Hers allows us to extend that access to millions of people already invested in their wellbeing. Together, we're making it easier to get deep, actionable health insights to make more informed decisions about our health."

“Sleep is where health is won or lost. Every health and performance outcome traces back to how well you slept the night before,” said Matteo Franceschetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Eight Sleep. “Partnering with Hims & Hers means more people can access the technology that makes that difference in their wellbeing.”

Underpinning the company’s commitment to put its customers first, Hims & Hers does not profit from these benefits. Instead, 100% of the negotiated savings and benefits are passed directly to active subscribers.

*See full terms and conditions at hims.com/benefits and forhers.com/benefits. Active Hims & Hers subscribers can access these deals immediately.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

About Prenuvo

Prenuvo makes proactive health screening seamless and more widely accessible. Combining advanced technology with radiation-free and non-invasive whole body scans, Prenuvo’s patient-centric design is optimized to assess the body holistically, providing individuals with a comprehensive overview of their health in under 60 minutes. Prenuvo’s exclusively-affiliated Radiology group partners consist of 150+ radiologists that help risk-stratify each patient report, keeping in mind healthcare complexities from the patient’s perspective, the treating clinician’s perspective, and the healthcare system’s perspective.

Prenuvo clinics are currently open in New York, Buffalo, Redwood City, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Irvine, San Diego, Scottsdale, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas, Boca Raton, St. Petersburg, Miami, Philadelphia, Bethesda (DC metro area), Atlanta, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis and at the Hercules Research Center in Boston. Learn more at www.prenuvo.com.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the first company to bring sleep fitness to the world by combining technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by professional athletes, including F1 driver Charles Leclerc and top American tennis player Taylor Fritz, business leaders, and health-conscious consumers across the globe. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and twice named to TIME’s “Best Inventions of the Year,” Eight Sleep continues to redefine the future of sleep. Its products are available in over 34 countries at eightsleep.com.