JKS Financial Marks Five-Year Partnership with University of Pittsburgh Basketball, United Way

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A five-year tradition of teamwork, generosity, and Pittsburgh Panther pride continued this season as JKS Financial, a financial services firm with Northwestern Mutual, renewed its Rebound Rewards partnership with the University of Pittsburgh and the Men’s Basketball program. The milestone season further strengthens a growing commitment to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the communities it serves.

Through the Rebound Rewards program, JKS Financial and Northwestern Mutual pledged $10 for every rebound recorded by the Panthers during the regular season. University of Pittsburgh’s 1,075 rebounds during the 2025–2026 campaign generated a donation of more than $10,000, pushing the five-year partnership total past $50,000 in support of United Way initiatives.

What began as a creative way to connect athletics and philanthropy has evolved into an annual tradition that links on-court hustle with real-world outcomes. Each rebound represents funding that helps expand access to essential resources, educational opportunities, and financial stability programs across Southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Reaching five years with this partnership is incredibly meaningful,” said Dan Jenkins, wealth management advisor and managing partner at JKS Financial. “It reflects our shared belief that success is measured not just on the court, but in how we show up for our community. We’re proud to continue supporting United Way and the impact they create every day.”

The season’s donation was recognized during an on-court presentation at the Panther’s final home game against Florida State on March 4, 2025, where JKS Financial and Northwestern Mutual celebrated the players’ effort and the fans’ role in sustaining a program that blends sports and service.

JKS Financial continues to guide individuals, families, and businesses toward financial security while investing in the wellbeing of the region it calls home. Supporting the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania aligns with the firm’s long-standing mission to strengthen communities and expand opportunities for all.

To learn more about the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and support its work, visit uwswpa.org.

