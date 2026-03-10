KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Metronet Infrastructure Issuer, LLC, Series 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Series 2026-1 (Metronet 2026-1, or the Series 2026-1 Notes) from Metronet Infrastructure Issuer, LLC (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks and related contracts.

Metronet 2026-1 represents MetroNet System Holdings, LLC’s (MetroNet’s, the Parent’s, or the Company’s) fifth KBRA-rated series, following the establishment of the master trust in July 2025. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, KBRA is anticipated to affirm the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding notes, including the Series 2025-1 Class A-2, Class B, and Class C Notes, the Series 2025-2 Class A-2, Class B, and Class C Notes, the Series 2025-3 Class A-1 Notes, and the Series 2025-4 Class A-2, Class B, and Class C Notes (collectively, with the Series 2026-1 Notes, the Notes). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2026-1 Notes.

The business of Metronet Infrastructure Issuer, LLC (the Issuer) is to own, manage, and operate fiber optic communication systems infrastructure for the delivery of communication services to customers including, but not limited to, data services, IP-delivered voice services, and other services and equipment. Underlying customers include individual residential consumers whose associated monthly recurring charges are remitted to T-Mobile USA, Inc. (T-Mobile) and then remitted by T-Mobile to Metronet who then remits to the trust. The portion of expected revenues to be remitted by T-Mobile are estimated to represent over two thirds of pro-forma revenue, and commercial customers including commercial enterprises, multi-tenant properties, schools, hospitals, libraries, and other governmental institutions are expected to constitute the remaining pro-forma revenue. The assets consist of FTTP infrastructure, customer agreements, related easements, licenses and permits, rights of use, a master framework agreement and other access agreements (collectively, Fiber Network Assets). Each collection of networks and their assets are collectively referred to as “Fiber Networks” within certain geographic locales (Contributed Markets). The annualized revenue supporting the transaction is estimated to be approximately $561.3 million, which nets to an Annualized Run Rate Revenue (ARRR) of approximately $406.5 million after various senior expenses.

A FTTP master framework agreement (T-Mobile MFA) has been entered into between T-Mobile and the Issuer and other transaction entities (each, an MFA Supplier, together the MFA Supplier Group). These MFA Suppliers are subsidiaries of Metronet. In this T-Mobile MFA, T-Mobile is obligated to remit to the MFA Supplier Group monthly recurring charges for services delivered to the underlying customers (who in turn pay T-Mobile directly) under the agreement.

