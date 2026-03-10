Cross Country Healthcare and Open Hearts for Orphans Announce Community Partnership to Strengthen Families and Support Vulnerable Children

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN), a technology-driven healthcare workforce solutions company delivering an AI-powered digital platform and advisory services backed by nearly 40 years of healthcare labor expertise, today announced a new community partnership with Open Hearts for Orphans (OHFO), a South Florida nonprofit dedicated to providing hope, healing, and family for orphaned and vulnerable children.

This partnership brings together two mission-driven organizations committed to strengthening families, supporting communities, and improving outcomes for vulnerable children and the caregivers who support them.

Through this collaboration, Cross Country will support OHFO through community engagement, employee involvement, and strategic partnership initiatives aligned with both organizations’ people-centered values. The partnership reflects a shared belief that strong families are foundational to healthy communities.

“We are honored to partner with Cross Country Healthcare,” said Lisa Murphy, Founder and CEO of Open Hearts for Orphans. “Their work supports individuals and families at critical moments in their lives, and that aligns beautifully with our mission to surround vulnerable children with care, stability, and hope. This partnership represents more than support. It reflects a shared commitment to people.”

“Our mission is rooted in supporting the people who care for others,” said Kevin Clark, Chairman and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “This partnership extends that commitment into our local community and beyond by supporting vulnerable children and the families who care for them. We’re proud to partner with Open Hearts for Orphans.”

The partnership will focus on employee engagement opportunities, awareness-building, and long-term collaboration, with a shared goal of creating measurable impact for children and families locally and beyond.

About Open Hearts for Orphans

Open Hearts for Orphans is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing hope, healing, and family for orphaned and vulnerable children in the United States and around the world. Through adoption grants, family support programs, and community partnerships, OHFO works to ensure children are surrounded by love, stability, and opportunity.

Learn more: www.openheartsfororphans.org

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN), is a technology-driven healthcare workforce solutions company, delivering an AI-powered digital platform and advisory services backed by 40 years of healthcare labor expertise to help health systems optimize and sustain their entire labor ecosystem.

Through Intellify®, its cloud-based workforce and vendor management platform designed to integrate with core hospital systems, Cross Country helps improve transparency across the labor ecosystem. Intellify® unifies workforce management across service lines, including non-clinical, nursing, allied health, and locums, into a single, centralized view of internal and contingent labor. Powered by real-time analytics and AI-driven insights, the platform helps leaders forecast demand, optimize labor utilization, streamline workflows, and improve cost efficiency while supporting high-quality care delivery.