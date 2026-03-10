Flam and Velocitas Partner to Propel AI-Native Storytelling Across the U.S.

MIAMI & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flam, the deep-tech startup pioneering AI-native content, has partnered with Miami-based interactive marketing and PR agency Velocitas as its U.S. Agency of Record.

“Flam’s AI-powered storytelling doesn’t just change how audiences consume content; it transforms how they experience it. We’re excited to scale the expansion of Flam’s footprint..." says Velocitas President Patricia Beitler. Share

Velocitas will lead Flam’s strategic communications, brand amplification, and media outreach across the U.S., building visibility for the company’s category-defining innovations in AI-native content creation and next-generation brand engagement.

Founded in 2002, Velocitas is recognized for its integrated communications expertise spanning public relations, branding, digital strategy, and executive positioning. As Agency of Record, Velocitas will lead Flam’s media strategy, thought leadership initiatives, and national communications efforts.

“Pioneering AI-native content, Flam is on a mission to redefine the dialogue between brands and their audiences,” said Karthik Raman, CMO of Flam. “We needed a communications partner who understands innovation, speed, and scale. Velocitas brings the strategic insight and execution strength to help tell our story at the right level and at the right time.”

Velocitas will collaborate closely with Flam’s global marketing team to amplify the fast-growing tech company’s interactive campaigns and brand initiatives. Recent notable brand collaborations include Don Julio, The Reefline, Google, and Samsung, among others, including Fortune 500 companies. Flam’s leadership will also be featured as keynote speakers at SXSW 2026, discussing “AI, Advertising, and the Attention Economy.”

“Flam’s AI-powered storytelling doesn’t just change how audiences consume content; it transforms how they experience it. We’re excited to scale the expansion of Flam’s footprint and shape the conversation around what next-generation brand engagement looks like,” says Velocitas President Patricia Beitler.

About Flam

San Francisco-based Flam is building the deep-tech infrastructure for AI-native content for brands and enterprises, transforming passive customer touchpoints into human-like visual interactions across marketing, communication, and commerce.

https://flamapp.ai/

About Velocitas

Miami-based Velocitas is a 360-degree interactive marketing and public relations agency. With a solid track record and more than two decades of excellence in client service, we specialize in branding, digital strategy, web and mobile design, social engagement, and public relations across a wide range of B2C and B2B industries. https://velocitas.com/