Invisible Technologies Agrees to Acquire WeCP to Strengthen Expert Validation for High-Precision AI Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invisible Technologies today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire WeCP, an AI-native technical assessment and intelligence platform known for its rigorously validated evaluation frameworks.

As AI systems are deployed across engineering, healthcare, finance, and other complex domains, the quality of the experts shaping those systems has become increasingly critical. High-stakes AI workflows require structured, high-fidelity validation of domain specialists at scale.

WeCP brings an AI-native assessment and intelligence platform, which to date has created over two million real-world technical interviews and more than 18,000 targeted domain and role-specific assessment frameworks across engineering, banking, healthcare, finance, and advanced STEM domains. It also has enhanced infrastructure for RL gyms and task simulation. Built over five years of continuous iteration, the platform enables precise evaluation of advanced technical talent.

“This acquisition expands our foundation of high-precision AI training,” said Matt Fitzpatrick, CEO of Invisible Technologies. “The performance of advanced AI systems depends on trusted human expertise, and WeCP’s assessment engine has built one of the most extensively refined technical assessment libraries in the market. By integrating WeCP into Invisible’s AI training platform, Meridial, we’re raising the bar on precision and speed for expert evaluation across our platform while also accelerating our capabilities in RL gyms and simulated environments.”

WeCP was founded by NIT Trichy alumni Abhishek Kaushik, formerly of Google, and Mohit Goyal, formerly of Meta, with a vision to modernize technical evaluation. What started as an effort to improve interview question generation evolved into a comprehensive system for measuring real-world skill, reasoning, and domain expertise. Kaushik and Goyal will join Invisible along with several key members of the WeCP team and continue working on their core mission to advance expert assessment infrastructure.

“We built WeCP to solve a fundamental challenge: traditional talent vetting does not scale for high-impact, high-precision work,” said Abhishek Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder of WeCP. “Joining Invisible allows us to extend our assessment frameworks into advanced AI training environments where rigor and accuracy are essential.”

About Invisible Technologies

Invisible Technologies is building the platform that makes AI work. It adapts models to each business and adds human expertise when needed — the same approach used to improve models for over 80% of the world’s top AI companies, including Microsoft, AWS, and Cohere. Invisible works across industries — from supply chain automation for Swiss Gear, to AI-enabled naval simulations with SAIC, and validating NBA draft picks for the Charlotte Hornets. Profitable for over half a decade, was ranked #2 fastest-growing AI company in 2024, and recently raised $100M to advance its platform technology.

About WeCP

Founded in India by Abhishek Kaushik and Mohit Goyal, alumni of NIT Trichy, WeCP is an AI-native technical assessment platform that designs structured, validated evaluation frameworks to measure real-world expertise across engineering, data science, machine learning, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, finance, and advanced STEM roles.