Polymarket Partners With Palantir and TWG AI to Build Next-generation Sports Integrity Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Palantir Technologies and TWG AI to develop a next-generation sports integrity platform. This partnership with global leaders in data integration, artificial intelligence, and security is designed to promote the trust, transparency, and reliability that participants, institutions, and the public deserve from prediction markets. The Vergence AI engine, created last year through a joint venture with Palantir and TWG AI, will serve as the technical infrastructure to establish a new standard for sports market integrity controls aimed at preventing, identifying, and reporting anomalous or suspicious activity.

Shayne Coplan, Founder & CEO of Polymarket, said, “Our partnership with Palantir and TWG AI allows us to apply world-class analytics and monitoring to sports markets while building tools that can help leagues and teams maintain confidence in the games themselves. Our goal has always been to give fans new ways to engage with the sports they love while ensuring those markets can grow responsibly on a global scale.”

Vergence.AI brings together advanced technical and financial services infrastructure to strengthen Polymarket’s integrity layer for sports:

End to End Trade Monitoring : Pre-trade and post-trade integrity monitoring across order flow, execution data and settlement activity.

: Pre-trade and post-trade integrity monitoring across order flow, execution data and settlement activity. Anomaly Detection Models: Near real-time detection to identify potential manipulation, coordinated activity, insider risks, and irregular market patterns.

Near real-time detection to identify potential manipulation, coordinated activity, insider risks, and irregular market patterns. Prohibited Trader Screening: Relationship analysis and screening against restricted participant datasets to prevent unauthorized market participation.

Relationship analysis and screening against restricted participant datasets to prevent unauthorized market participation. Operations Center Enablement: Dedicated monitoring environment with triage workflows, escalation protocols, case management tooling, and audit-ready reporting.

Dedicated monitoring environment with triage workflows, escalation protocols, case management tooling, and audit-ready reporting. Compliance Reporting and Documentation: Automated generation of trade alerts, documentation and supervisory records to support enforcement and regulatory compliance.

“Our partnership sets a new standard for prediction markets, and we are excited to be at the center of that transformation,” said Dr. Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "Together, we are strengthening the security and integrity of the platform — ensuring that as the sports prediction market continues to expand, Polymarket and TWG AI are positioned to lead with the confidence and competitiveness needed to scale.”

Drew Cukor, Global Head of AI at TWG AI, said, “Market integrity isn't a feature you bolt on after the fact — it has to be engineered into the foundation of how an exchange operates. Our approach is building the surveillance models, identity screening, and detection frameworks from the ground up, designed specifically for the unique risk profile of sports prediction markets. The same discipline we've applied to protecting traditional financial infrastructure — where the question is never whether to monitor, but whether your monitoring is good enough — is exactly what this market needs as it scales.”

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About TWG AI

TWG AI is an enterprise AI company working across finance, insurance and sports, delivering end-to-end proprietary intelligence systems that translate complex data into strategic advantage, accelerating pathways to innovation and scale that drive measurable business impact. Learn more at twg.ai