AstraZeneca and Joshua Jackson partner to encourage fans to Get Body Checked Against Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca and Joshua Jackson have teamed up as part of a national public health campaign designed to encourage fans to Get Body Checked Against Cancer and be proactive in speaking with their doctor. Joshua Jackson brings a unique cultural relevance to the initiative, resonating with a generation that grew up watching him on screen and is now entering a life stage where conversations about cancer risk and screenings become increasingly important.

To help bring the message to life in a way that feels accessible, engaging and familiar, Joshua Jackson is joined by Gritty, the iconic mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, to capture why it’s so important to get body checked. The pairing draws a parallel between a well-timed body check on the ice and a timely check-in with a doctor—both moments when taking action can make a meaningful difference.

Mohit Manrao, Senior Vice President, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca, said: “Beating cancer takes a team—and action saves lives. By teaming up with Joshua Jackson and Gritty, we’re calling on fans to get informed and get screened. With an estimated 65% of Americans behind on recommended screenings1 and cancer rates rising among people under 50,2 now is the time to talk to your doctor about your risk and the screenings that are right for you. Don’t wait—get body checked.”

Actor/Producer Joshua Jackson said: “People close to me have been diagnosed with cancer, and I’m at an age where I should know my own risks. So, if you watched me when I was a kid and you were a kid, it’s time to talk to your doctor about getting screened. Together with AstraZeneca and my good friend, Gritty, we don’t want you to wait to talk to your doctor.”

The Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign encourages people to take control of their health by talking with their doctors about their cancer risk factors and whether cancer screenings are right for them. The campaign supports Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Since 2023, AstraZeneca has proudly served as the first-ever official national partner of Hockey Fights Cancer.

Gritty, mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, said: “There's a lot of important checks out there—poke checks, paychecks, rain checks—but here’s a reality check…Get body checked. Checkmate.”

To date, AstraZeneca has donated $1.1 million to Hockey Fights Cancer through the V Foundation to help fund game-changing cancer research.

For more information about what screenings may be right for you, to find a screening provider near you and for a list of questions you and your loved ones can ask your doctor, visit Getbodychecked.com. Follow AstraZeneca on Instagram and YouTube to see all the content with Joshua Jackson and Gritty.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and Hockey Fights Cancer name and logo and NHL Mascots are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League Players’ Association. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

Notes

AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company focuses on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca. The contents of AstraZeneca’s website do not form part of this document and no one should rely on such websites or the contents thereof in reading this document.

References