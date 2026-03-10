Wizard Partners With Stripe on ACP to Enable Agentic Commerce for Leading Retailers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wizard, the first AI Agent purpose built for ecommerce, today announced it is working with Stripe, a programmable financial services company, to accelerate adoption of the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) and help merchants participate in the emerging era of agentic commerce. Key highlights:

Wizard is joining Stripe’s group of early partners helping bring ACP to market—building on Stripe’s work with OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot to support real-world agentic commerce experiences.





Wizard will work with Stripe to implement ACP and streamline merchant onboarding, helping retailers turn AI-driven discovery into incremental sales while staying in control of their brand, catalog, fulfillment, and customer relationships.





ACP is an open standard for agentic commerce designed to create a shared technical language between AI agents and businesses and support secure checkout experiences.

As AI assistants become new storefronts, merchants want a scalable way to show up across multiple agent experiences without custom one-off integrations. ACP reduces fragmentation by standardizing how AI agents and commerce systems communicate about product catalogs, checkout, and other signals—and by enabling secure payments flows (via Shared Payment Tokens) that don’t expose a buyer’s credentials. This gives merchants a clearer “onboard once” path to participate as agentic commerce surfaces evolve.

Wizard is onboarding the world’s leading brands and retailers to enable native checkout—via ACP or other supported integration approaches — so consumers can move from discovery to purchase in a single, seamless flow. This builds on Wizard’s existing native checkout catalog available today through Best Buy, and expands the foundation for additional native checkout integrations across major retail categories.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Wizard to help businesses thrive in the era of agentic commerce. By powering Wizard’s shopping agent with Stripe’s infrastructure, we’re making it easier for businesses to adapt while giving consumers a new way to shop,” said Kevin Miller, head of payments at Stripe.

“ACP gives merchants a clear path to participate in agentic commerce without custom integrations,” said Melissa Bridgeford, CEO at Wizard. “With Stripe, Wizard can help merchants onboard faster and deliver a seamless, secure experience from query-to-checkout, while driving incremental sales to our merchant partners.”

About Stripe

Stripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power custom revenue models, and build a more profitable business. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe processes $1.9 trillion of payments annually, equivalent to 1.6% of global GDP. Stripe users include half of the Fortune 100, 80% of the Forbes Cloud 100 and every single company on the Forbes AI 50 that accepts online payments does so with Stripe.

About Wizard

Wizard is the first AI Agent purpose-built for ecommerce, transforming how consumers shop in the agentic era. Wizard delivers a streamlined shopping experience from smarter search to secure checkout in a single interface. Founded by Marc Lore and Melissa Bridgeford, the company is backed by NEA and Accel. For more information, visit wizard.com.