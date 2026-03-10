LastPass Expands Its Mission Beyond Passwords to Deliver Secure Access Essentials for Every Business and User

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LastPass, a leading provider of secure access that helps organizations and users work, move faster, and stay protected, today announced its evolution beyond traditional password management with Secure Access Essentials: an approach that simplifies application access for lean IT teams and individuals by providing foundational capabilities to discover unmanaged apps and AI tools, control access across every user, and simplify secure sign-ins, without added complexity or cost.

The way people work has fundamentally changed. Employees log into dozens of applications daily, AI tools are entering workflows faster than IT teams can track them, and most work now happens in the browser, often without any security controls in place. The tools most organizations rely on have not kept pace and are still too complex and expensive to deploy and maintain.

For small and mid-sized businesses managing all of this with lean teams and tight budgets, the exposure is real and growing.

A recent study by Cybernews shows that 59% of employees use AI tools that their employer has not approved. At the same time, 80% of leaders cite data leakage as a top concern underscoring the risk posed by unsanctioned use of SaaS apps and AI tools.

The financial stakes are significant with the average data breach costing $10.22 million.

As attackers shift their tactics, browser‑based threats have surged reinforcing the need for strong, browser‑level security controls.

Born from credential management, LastPass now goes beyond passwords to address the risks of browser‑based work and unsanctioned SaaS and AI. That foundation enables Secure Access Essentials, allowing app and AI discovery, access control, and secure sign-ins in one solution that works where people already work — the browser.

"In a world where businesses and people rely on more apps and AI tools than ever before, securing access has become both essential and even more complicated,” said Don MacLennan, Chief Product Officer at LastPass. "Customers tell us they need security that gives them control without slowing anyone down. Secure Access Essentials delivers exactly that: simple, foundational access protection that can help keep every user, every app, and every AI tool secure, all from the place people already work — the browser. Our mission is to make trusted access possible for every organization without added complexity or cost."

For businesses: From access chaos to resilience

For lean IT teams at small and mid-sized businesses, Secure Access Essentials address three root causes of access risk:

Discover apps + AI: LastPass gives IT teams visibility into unapproved applications and AI tools in use across the organization, so they can act before risk becomes a breach.

LastPass gives IT teams visibility into unapproved applications and AI tools in use across the organization, so they can act before risk becomes a breach. Control access for everyone: LastPass lets IT teams define, enforce, and audit who has access to what tools, reducing employee friction while maintaining the controls security demands.

LastPass lets IT teams define, enforce, and audit who has access to what tools, reducing employee friction while maintaining the controls security demands. Simplify secure access: LastPass unifies Password Management, SSO, and MFA, and integrates with other tools like IdPs to ensure every employee logs in securely, every time.

For individuals: From online chaos into calm

For individuals and families, Secure Access Essentials deliver the protection and peace-of-mind that busy people need on any device, browser or operating system:

Protect passwords: The LastPass Password Manager securely stores and auto-fills credentials across every device and platform, eliminating the temptation to reuse passwords or write them down.

The LastPass Password Manager securely stores and auto-fills credentials across every device and platform, eliminating the temptation to reuse passwords or write them down. Simplify secure access: With built-in MFA and seamless autofill, LastPass removes the daily friction of logging in without sacrificing security, so users can move quickly through their day without worry.

With built-in MFA and seamless autofill, LastPass removes the daily friction of logging in without sacrificing security, so users can move quickly through their day without worry. Discover hidden risks: LastPass Dark Web Monitoring continuously scans for compromised credentials and alerts users when their personal or family data appears in known breaches, so they can act before harm is done.

Q&A

Understanding Secure Access Essentials

Q: What is Secure Access Essentials?

Secure Access Essentials are the foundational capabilities organizations and individuals need to stay protected in a world of endless apps, AI tools, and browser-based work. For businesses, it means discovering unapproved SaaS and AI usage, controlling who has access to what, and securing every employee sign-in. For individuals, it means protecting passwords, simplifying day-to-day logins, and monitoring for compromised credentials on the dark web. LastPass delivers all of this through a single browser extension.

Q: Who is Secure Access Essentials designed for?

Secure Access Essentials are built for lean IT teams at small and mid-sized organizations, including those with no dedicated security staff, and individuals and families who want to stay protected online without becoming security experts.

Q: Is LastPass easy to deploy for a small business or a non-technical team?

Yes. LastPass is delivered through a browser extension that requires no complex infrastructure or additional software to set up. IT administrators can deploy it across an organization quickly, and employees can be onboarded and offboarded with minimal friction. For organizations with no IT staff at all, LastPass is a self-service, intuitive solution, and does not require a large team or a large budget to implement.

Q: Is LastPass secure?

Yes, LastPass is secure. Over the last three years, LastPass made a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment to rebuild its security foundation from the ground up. The company overhauled its people, processes and technology, implementing industry-leading standards including ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications, hardware authentication across all employees, a public Trust Center and Compliance Center for real-time system monitoring and access to latest certifications, and a dedicated Threat Intelligence, Mitigation and Escalations (TIME) team. LastPass has also upgraded its encryption standards to 600,000 PBKDF2 SHA256 iterations and introduced passkey support to protect against modern AI-powered attacks. Today, LastPass operates at a security standard that goes beyond what is normally expected in the industry.

About LastPass

LastPass delivers Secure Access Essentials, helping people and organizations manage and protect access across passwords, apps, and AI tools without added complexity. Trusted by more than 100,000 businesses and millions of users worldwide, LastPass blends strong security with everyday simplicity. From uncovering unapproved apps and AI tools to reducing login friction and securing credentials across the business, LastPass helps teams and individuals stay productive, minimize risk, and remain prepared as their environments evolve. Discover how LastPass can help you work, move fast, and stay protected at www.lastpass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.