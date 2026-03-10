Orange Investment Advisors Successfully Implements Clearwater Analytics to Modernize Front-to-Back Investment Operations

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced at InvestOps 2026 that Orange Investment Advisors, a credit-focused investment manager, has successfully implemented Enfusion by CWAN (Enfusion) to modernize its front-to-back investment operations across its structured credit portfolio.

The implementation comes at a time when asset managers are under increasing pressure to unify fragmented operating models, improve transparency, and scale across complex asset classes. By deploying Enfusion, Orange Investment Advisors gains an integrated portfolio management system (PMS), order management system (OMS), and execution platform that supports real-time decision-making, operational control, and institutional-grade reporting.

Enfusion brings portfolio management, order management, trading, compliance, and real-time data into one system. That means Orange Investment Advisors can manage trades and positions in one place instead of moving data between multiple tools. Together, Enfusion and Clearwater Analytics’ Beacon platform deliver significant risk modeling capability, enabling scenario analysis, factor attribution, historical VaR, and stress testing on a single, reconciled dataset. As a result, teams spend less time reconciling numbers across front, middle, and back office, and can produce structured credit reports faster and with fewer errors. This frees up time for higher-value work and gives clients clearer, more timely reporting.

“We didn’t want another tool that solved one piece of the workflow and created new handoffs everywhere else,” said Jay Menozzi, Chief Investment Officer at Orange Investment Advisors. “We chose Enfusion because it brings PMS, OMS, and execution workflows together in one place, with a shared data model. This gives our teams a single source of truth from trade capture through reporting, with fewer breaks, clearer controls, and faster answers when clients ask questions.”

“For structured credit, the operational details matter — position transparency, accurate cash forecasting, and reporting timelines aren’t negotiable,” said Dan Jacobs, Global Head of Hedge Fund and Asset Management Sales at Clearwater Analytics. “Enfusion is built to support integrated workflows across front, middle and back office on a unified platform, so investment teams can trade with confidence and operations teams don’t spend their days reconciling versions of the truth. Orange’s go-live is a strong example of how firms can simplify their operating model without sacrificing control.”

About Orange Investment Advisors

Orange Investment Advisors is an expert in Structured Credit strategies, offering investment solutions with low volatility and a high level of risk-adjusted current income and capital appreciation. A Structured Credit specialty manager, Orange adds value in an inefficient market through an active, value-based investment process. The strategy is designed to extract the superior risk-adjusted returns available in the Structured Credit market relative to the Aggregate Index sectors, while targeting a risk profile lower than the Index. They do this through an active, value-based security selection strategy that capitalizes on the complexity and diversity of the Structured Credit market to identify and acquire underpriced bonds. At the same time, they control Interest Rate Risk, Credit Risk, and Liquidity Risk in order to preserve excess returns. For more information, visit www.orangeia.com.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.