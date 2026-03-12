Six Flags Announces Strategic Partnership With NFL Legend Travis Kelce

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) today announced a new strategic partnership with NFL legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, under which he will serve as a brand ambassador for North America’s largest regional amusement park operator.

The partnership unites one of the NFL’s most dynamic and influential personalities with Six Flags’ mission to provide its guests with the best in thrills and family entertainment. Over the course of 2026, Kelce will partner with Six Flags to provide marketing support to the Company’s portfolio of parks, including supplying digital content across various social media platforms. Six Flags also has the right to utilize Kelce’s name, image and likeness across a variety of approved channels, including broadcast media, streaming platforms, and in-park marketing outlets.

“Travis Kelce has been a lifelong fan of Six Flags, having grown up going to some of our most iconic parks with family and friends, so he is a natural ambassador to represent the Six Flags brand across North America,” said John Reilly, president and chief executive officer. “His fun-loving personality, commitment to excellence and passion for the game have contributed to three Super Bowl titles on the field, and we’re confident they will score big with our guests as well.”

"Six Flags parks were a hallmark of my childhood and the scene of some of my most fun and cherished memories, and I’m excited to team up with the company as it enters its next chapter," said Kelce. "The Six Flags team is creating even more rides and attractions as it takes guest engagement to a new level. I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to unforgettable experiences.”

Financial terms of the partnership arrangement were not disclosed.

This partnership with Kelce marks one of many actions Six Flags is taking as it continues to invest in world-class thrill rides, attractions and other family-friendly entertainment assets across its portfolio of parks.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 26 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 16 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

