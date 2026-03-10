-

Andersen Global Expands African Presence with Addition of Bravura

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Bravura, a leading independent tax and financial advisory firm based in South Africa and Namibia.

Founded in 1999, Bravura provides tax and financial advisory solutions to listed and private companies, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth families across the region. Bravura combines deep financial expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset to deliver tailored strategies that drive value. The firm’s multidisciplinary team provides advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, corporate restructuring, and succession planning. Additionally, the firm offers tax and accounting strategy, international tax structuring, global mobility, and exchange control compliance solutions.

“At Bravura, we’re driven to redefine standards and deliver bespoke, results-driven solutions that create lasting value for our clients,” said Ian Matthews, head of business development at Bravura. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global enables us to leverage its expansive platform and build working relationships with professionals globally, who share our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and performance.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen, Mark L. Vorsatz added, “Bravura’s proven track record and forward-thinking approach position them as a valuable addition to our platform. The firm’s deep expertise and knowledge of the local market complement our capabilities in Africa and enhance our ability to deliver seamless, multidisciplinary solutions to clients in the region and globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

