Old Spice Teams Up With Iconic R&B Group to Ignite Beloved "Mom Song" in New Campaign: 'The End of Adolescents'

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Spice, the iconic brand dedicated to the journey from boyhood to manhood, has launched its revitalized "Mom Song" campaign, 'The End of Adolescents.’ Old Spice licensed the song ‘End of the Road’ by the legendary R&B group, Boyz II Men. The campaign brings back the universally relatable experience of moms grappling with their sons' newfound manliness, a theme that was first introduced by Old Spice over a decade ago in the original, “Mom Song.”

The new 60-second spot takes the playful antics of the original release and gives it a modern, aspirational twist. It's a nostalgic, musical journey that captures the hilarious and tender celebration of the unique bond between moms and their sons as the young men transition into adulthood, often signaled by their choice of scent. The campaign also marks the transition into manhood with a new standard in customizable scent intensity and pro-level moisture control.

Solving the Scent Paradox: Signature Scent Control

A key highlight of the campaign is the debut of the Swagger Signature Scent Control system. Addressing the needs of a new generation that demands both high-performance and personalized scent levels, Old Spice now features an innovative scent meter. This allows users to choose their level of fragrance—from subtle to bold—ensuring a skin-safe and tailored experience for every occasion. The lineup includes:

Antiperspirant and Deodorant Sticks & Sprays with New Signature Scent Control

Body Wash with Lasting Signature Scent

Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director for P&G, commented on the campaign: “At Old Spice, we revel in the epic adventure from boyhood to manhood with a confident swagger. Our 2026 campaign, 'The End of Adolescents,' brings back the legendary vibe of the 'Mom Song' running for decades now, reimagined for today’s generation. This campaign is a hilarious celebration of the unique bond between moms and their sons. While the path to adulthood can be challenging, Old Spice ensures that the transition smells a whole lot better."

The new spot is currently airing across major television networks and digital platforms. View here on YouTube. The full Old Spice Swagger lineup, including the new 24/7 Signature Scent Control, is available now nationwide starting at $7.99. Fans are invited to join the Old Spice Clippership Club, a reward program offering exclusive updates on high-performance grooming and "Scent-sational" rewards.

About Old Spice

Old Spice, an iconic grooming brand for more than 80 years, is the No. 1 selling antiperspirant and deodorant brand for men in the United States. As a category leader, Old Spice offers pro-level performance across a men’s grooming ecosystem including antiperspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos, and hair stylers. Old Spice is the authority on the complete men’s grooming regimen. Follow Old Spice's social channels: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X.