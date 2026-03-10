Xtep-Sponsored Chinese Teenage Dancer Claims World Championship at Juste Debout Street Dance World Finals

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xtep, a well-known sportswear brand from China, proudly announced that Xtep-sponsored Chinese teenage dancers delivered an electrifying performance at the Juste Debout Street Dance World Finals in Paris on Sunday, March 8, 2026, claiming top honors and showcasing a unique fusion of traditional Chinese culture with modern street dance.

Li Yongqiu, a 14-year-old from Southwestern China’s Chongqing Municipality, made history by winning the Global Championship in the Junior Dance Tour, becoming the third Chinese dancer to achieve this feat. His explosive power and technical mastery, honed through years of training that integrates Kungfu elements, captivated judges and audiences alike.

The Chinese contingent's success didn't stop there. Zhang Xinlan and Zhang Chuyi secured a Top 8 finish in the Popping Adult Division, while Liu Yangjunmiao also reached the Top 8 in the Junior Dance Tour.

Behind their victories lies a rich tapestry of cultural heritage. Li's movements blend martial arts techniques with street dance rhythms, while Liu draws inspiration from the legendary Nezha — the mythical boy warrior from his hometown in Sichuan. The dancers also carried blessings from a thousand-year-old tradition, with Shu Brocade motifs adorning their performance costumes.

"Through the martial arts I learned, I've come to understand Chinese culture and how to channel that power into my dance," said Li after his victory.

The young dancers' success represents a new generation confidently blending China's cultural traditions with contemporary trends, pushing boundaries and radiating youthful energy on the world stage.

Xtep as the sponsor, cited that the outfit design has also some special meaning.

“Accompanying these young Chinese street dancers to Paris was a blessing woven a thousand years ago,” said Huang Ping, Promoter of the Chinese Shu Brocade Culture. “Since they are representing China, I embedded Chinese traditional cultural elements in the design of their performance outfits.”