Hand Arendall Harrison Sale Transforms Document Workflows and Sees Immediate ROI with Litera's AI-Powered Drafting and Compare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legalweek 2026--Litera, a global leader in legal AI technology solutions, shared new customer results at Legalweek demonstrating how law firms are transforming document workflows and realizing immediate value with Litera’s AI-powered drafting and compare. Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, one of the largest law firms in the Southeastern U.S. with more than 85 lawyers across Alabama and Florida, recently deployed Litera One as part of a broader technology modernization initiative. By unifying drafting, comparison, and collaboration directly within Microsoft 365 and extending workflows to web and mobile, the firm streamlined document processes and eliminated long-standing friction for attorneys.

"Litera One just runs circles around Word, and the Outlook integration is a game-changer," said Deborah Savadra, Application Support Specialist & Trainer at Hand Arendall Harrison Sale. "Having Litera One directly within Word and Outlook makes the user experience seamless, and the iManage integration removes friction so that the DMS remains our source of truth for client matter documents."

Prior to implementation, document comparison tools were creating friction among some of the firm's most experienced users. After adopting Litera One's drafting capabilities, the firm recorded zero complaints and just a single Help Desk call following rollout, signaling immediate user adoption and measurable operational impact.

The results reflect a broader shift across the legal industry as firms move toward unified, embedded workflows that reduce context-switching and accelerate time to value. Litera One brings together the tools attorneys rely on every day – drafting, review, knowledge, and performance workflows – into a single experience across Word, Outlook, web, and mobile environments.

Amplifying the platform is Lito, Litera's AI legal agent, which transforms firm knowledge into real-time, context-aware intelligence. Lito helps lawyers understand intent, recommend next steps, and navigate drafting, review, and knowledge management workflows with greater speed and confidence. Lito was recently honored with a 2025 AI Core Technology Award from TMCnet, recognizing the next generation of AI applications by providing the platforms and infrastructure that turn AI potential into real-world impact.

“Law firms are under more pressure than ever to do more with less, and experiences built on the Litera One platform delivers on that promise from day one,” said Joey Benedek, VP of Product at Litera. “What we're seeing with firms like Hand Arendall Harrison Sale isn't just faster document workflows. It's a fundamental shift in how lawyers work — with less friction, more confidence, and more time for the work that matters. When you combine that with the intelligence of Lito, our AI orchestration layer, you're not just modernizing a process. You're transforming a firm."

With deep integration into leading document management systems, including iManage and NetDocuments, Litera One also enables document governance protocols to remain intact while dramatically improving the attorney experience.

To see Litera One's AI-powered drafting live, visit Litera at booth #401 at Legalweek, March 9-12, 2026, at the North Javits Center in New York, NY.

For more information on how Hand Arendall Harrison Sale achieved immediate ROI, visit: https://www.litera.com/customers/case-study/frustration-flow-how-hand-arendall-harrison-sale-achieve-immediate-roi-and-transformed-document

For more information on Litera’s integrated AI drafting, visit: https://www.litera.com/litera-one

For more information on Litera at Legalweek, visit: https://www.litera.com/legalweek

About Litera

Litera is a leader of the legal AI revolution, on a mission to Raise The Bar™ for the legal profession by delivering transformational, globally-trusted solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams worldwide. The company's comprehensive suite of Generative and Agentic AI-driven tools powers and unifies workflows across three key pillars: Legal Workflow & Drafting, Firm Intelligence & Knowledge Management, and Business Development with next-generation Proactive Relationship Management (PRM) capabilities. Integrated directly into where lawyers work in Microsoft 365 and across devices, Litera enables legal professionals to effortlessly create exceptional work, win more business, and streamline operations. This is all accomplished with seamless governance and data security through AI, dramatically reducing context-switching. With more than 30 years of legal tech innovation, a majority of the world’s largest law firms as clients, and 2M+ daily users, Litera is the proven, trusted platform that takes modern legal practices to the next level. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.