Westwood Insurance Agency Collaborates with CBH Homes to Enhance the Homebuyer Insurance Experience

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwood Insurance Agency LLC (“Westwood”), a leading insurance agency serving the homebuilding industry, today announced a new builder relationship with CBH Homes, a prominent Idaho-based builder ranked #44 in the United States1.

“We’re pleased to welcome CBH Homes to our builder network,” said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood Insurance Agency. “This relationship reflects the strong demand we’re seeing for embedded insurance solutions that simplify the path to homeownership." Share

The collaboration supports Westwood’s continued focus on expanding embedded insurance solutions with high-quality builders. By integrating insurance earlier in the homebuying journey, Westwood helps simplify closings and make the overall homebuying experience more seamless for buyers.

“We’re pleased to welcome CBH Homes to our builder network,” said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood Insurance Agency. “This relationship reflects the strong demand we’re seeing for embedded insurance solutions that simplify the path to homeownership while delivering value to both builders and buyers.”

Founded more than 30 years ago, CBH Homes has built over 29,000 homes across Idaho and is recognized for developing family-focused communities with an emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction.

“At CBH Homes, our goal is to make the homebuying process as smooth and stress-free as possible,” said Holly Haener, Director of Sales Operations at CBH. “Working with Westwood Insurance Agency allows us to provide our buyers with trusted insurance solutions right from the start, helping them feel confident and supported in their new homes.”

The addition of CBH Homes reinforces Westwood’s momentum in deepening relationships with leading builders and advancing its strategy to deliver a more connected, end-to-end insurance experience at the point of home purchase. Within 24 hours of signing a contract, buyers can receive a personalized home insurance quote, helping to streamline the closing process and ensure their new home is fully protected.

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Established in 1952, Westwood Insurance Agency LLC is a leading, full-service personal lines agency specializing in new construction homeowners insurance and an indirect subsidiary of The Baldwin Group, the brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates. Licensed in all 50 states, Westwood has served more than one million homeowners through relationships with leading U.S. homebuilders and top insurance companies. Westwood’s unique platform facilitates seamless home closings by connecting builders, carriers, lenders and homebuyers with click-to-bind technology. For more information, please visit www.westwoodinsurance.com.

About CBH Homes

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. Visit cbhhomes.com.

About The Baldwin Group

The Baldwin Group, the brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (“Baldwin”) (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our clients. We do this by delivering bespoke client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our clients, colleagues, insurance company partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than three million clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwin.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Baldwin’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address Baldwin’s future operating, financial or business performance or Baldwin’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Baldwin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in Baldwin’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to Baldwin’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Baldwin or to persons acting on Baldwin’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Baldwin does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.