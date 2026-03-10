Cohesity and ServiceNow Deliver Real-Time Recovery for Enterprise AI Agents

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver agent resilience, enabling organizations to build, operate, and safeguard autonomous AI agents and data with enterprise-grade reliability.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to deploying agents that execute critical business operations, the ability to quickly and precisely recover data deleted or modified by a compromised agent is becoming as important as building them. Organizations need AI agents they can trust to operate reliably and continuously, even when disruptions occur.

“Organizations deploying AI agents can’t afford to treat resilience as an afterthought,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president of Cohesity. “Cohesity brings the same immutable, point-in-time recovery that enterprises rely on for critical data, now applied to the AI agents driving their operations. Together with ServiceNow, we’re making AI agents trustworthy by design.”

ServiceNow enables organizations to build, register, and orchestrate AI agents across the enterprise with the governance, visibility, and security that mission-critical operations demand. Cohesity protects and restores the data accessed by the agents to a verified baseline when disruptions occur.

“Trust is the ultimate human currency—in the era of AI it is built through governance across agentic workflows. I'm excited to team up with Cohesity to raise the bar for responsible AI at scale," said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow chairman and CEO. "The smarter AI agents become, the more they require a control tower to orchestrate their work across systems with audit-grade proof at every step. Cohesity adds a critical recovery and resilience layer that, combined with the ServiceNow AI Platform, makes agentic AI trustworthy by design."

Resilience is the new requirement for enterprise AI

Enterprises are deploying AI agents to autonomously remediate IT incidents, manage workflows, and execute time-consuming operational processes—interacting directly with core enterprise systems to update records, trigger actions, and modify configurations across the business.

When corrupted data, misconfigurations, or malicious prompt injections cause agents to behave unexpectedly, disabling the agent alone is not enough. Organizations must be able to restore both the agent and the systems it operates to a trusted state without rebuilding from scratch or creating prolonged downtime.

Together, ServiceNow and Cohesity deliver end-to-end AI agent resilience across the enterprise lifecycle. Organizations can build and register AI agents natively within the ServiceNow AI Platform, while the Cohesity Data Cloud safeguards the data systems—enabling rapid restoration to a point-in-time verified data state without manual reconstruction.

As AI agents take on more consequential work across the enterprise, resilience can no longer be an afterthought. ServiceNow and Cohesity are setting a new standard for what it means to deploy AI responsibly at scale—where every agent is governed, every action is auditable, and every disruption has a fast path to recovery.

Availability

Integrated capabilities between ServiceNow AI Agent Control Tower and the Cohesity Data Cloud are expected to be available later this year.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Fortune Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at https://www.servicenow.com/.

