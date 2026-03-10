CUPE 1698 Ratify New Collective Agreement With Fraser Valley Regional Library

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 1698 members have voted in favour of ratifying their new collective agreement with the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL). The FVRL’s board also ratified the agreement late last week.

“We are pleased Fraser Valley Regional Library resumed negotiations instead of locking out CUPE 1698 members and disrupting the crucial services we provide,” says Laurie Dyck, president of CUPE 1698. “By coming back to the table, we were able to reach a collective agreement that will allow our members to continue to serve and support the community members that depend on their local public library.”

The ratified agreement includes a wage increase of over 13 percent over its 4-year term, with improvements to working conditions and benefits.

CUPE 1698 represents more than 300 library workers who deliver vital services across the Fraser Valley, including circulation and information services, children’s and youth programming, community outreach, literacy support, and administrative operations that keep library branches running.

