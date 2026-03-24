Postmedia Studios and Elevation Pictures Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Produce Canadian Stories

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Studios, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”), and Elevation Pictures' production division, announced a new collaboration to finance, develop, and launch select Canadian feature projects.

Fire Weather, a feature documentary commissioned by CBC and produced by Elevation Pictures and Mercury Films, will be the first project advanced through the partnership. The film, inspired by John Vaillant’s best-selling book and directed by Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, delves into the human, environmental, and societal impacts of wildfires and the lives forever changed by these events. Postmedia will launch coordinated, multi‑platform promotions across its brands in conjunction with the film’s theatrical release.

Postmedia Studios combines its national audience reach and data insights with new financing models that support the development, production and successful release of films. This helps partners launch their projects with impact in Canada and build momentum internationally. By working together, Postmedia’s reach and Elevation’s production expertise aim to create more opportunities for Canadian storytelling.

“Postmedia Studios is focused on connecting Canadian stories with audiences at scale, and this collaboration represents a powerful new pathway for filmmakers,” said Erika Tustin, Vice President, Content Monetization at Postmedia. “By leveraging Postmedia’s strengths, reach and data insights, along with investment in select projects, we can champion stories like Fire Weather and their success in markets across the country.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Postmedia Studios on a model that helps create new opportunities for filmmakers,” said Noah Segal, Co-President of Elevation Pictures. “This is the first example of how strategic partnerships will strengthen and scale Elevation's content creation efforts.”

Postmedia Studios continues to expand partnerships that leverage its national media network to drive audience growth from theatrical release through the full content lifecycle.

About Postmedia Studios

Postmedia Studios is dedicated to advancing Canada’s media landscape through innovative content creation and storytelling. Leveraging Postmedia’s journalistic excellence, intellectual property, and extensive archival resources, Postmedia Studios collaborates with creators to deliver high‑impact content that captivates and inspires audiences.

About Elevation Pictures

Founded in 2013, Elevation has become Canada’s leading entertainment company specializing in distribution and production. Elevation’s recent production projects include Golden Globe-nominated French Exit, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges; Alice, Darling, starring Anna Kendrick; Infinity Pool, starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård; A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; Bonjour Tristesse, starring Chloë Sevigny and Lily McInerny; documentary Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, directed by Ally Pankiw and co-produced with Dan Levy; and upcoming title Rapture, directed by Jordan Tannahill.

The distribution arm is best known for releasing The Imitation Game, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Brother, BlackBerry and Anora. Most recent theatrical releases include Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Shelter, and Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie. For more information, please visit elevationpictures.com

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 110 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.