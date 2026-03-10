AM Best Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Trust Insurance JSC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to C- (Weak) from C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “ccc-” (Weak) from “b-” (Marginal) of Trust Insurance JSC (Trust Insurance) (Uzbekistan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Trust Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as weak, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades follow the revision of Trust Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which reflects the deterioration of the company’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to the very weak level as at year-end 2024, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). This was driven by the company’s rapid premium growth and significant increase in its reported reserves, as well as the substantial investment concentration and has highlighted shortcomings in its corporate governance. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers the company’s asset quality, which is constrained by the elevated financial system risk associated with Uzbekistan, where the assets are concentrated.

Trust Insurance is expected to build a track record of adequate operating performance as it executes its business plan. Although the technical profitability in the initial years of operation was challenged by the company’s start-up nature, Trust Insurance reported positive underwriting results in 2024, as illustrated by the net combined ratio of 92% (as calculated by AM Best). AM Best expects the company to grow its earnings and maintain positive technical profitability over the business cycle, notwithstanding the execution risk associated with its planned scale up.

Trust Insurance is a relatively new player in the highly competitive Uzbek market. Despite significant growth in recent years, the company remains small, with the company reporting gross written premium of approximately UZS 150 billion (USD 12 million) in 2024. Trust Insurance’s limited business profile assessment also factors in the company’s high geographic concentration as its business is sourced predominantly from Uzbekistan.

Trust Insurance’s weak ERM assessment reflects risk management capabilities that are at an early stage of development and largely not commensurate with the company’s risk profile.

