Orum Achieves 36% Conversion Rate With Idomoo Personalized AI Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orum delivered an unforgettable end-of-year experience for its users with a hyper-personalized video campaign powered by Idomoo’s Lucas AI Video Creator. By transforming individual data into an exciting, shareable showreel, the campaign gave customers a dynamic way to relive their biggest sales wins.

The videos showcased unique user achievements, seamlessly weaving in a wealth of customized stats — from the number of calls made to how they compared with users nationwide — into a compelling visual narrative. The campaign had impressively high engagement, including viewers watching their videos more than once and sharing their year in review across social media, Orum’s top goal for the campaign.

A look at the numbers:

36% conversion rate on the core CTA

523% higher click-through rate compared to past emails

96% video completion rate

“Our users achieve amazing results, and we wanted a special way to recognize their hard work,” said Sarah Reece, Director of Demand Gen at Orum. “Idomoo's AI video technology allowed us to produce an incredibly high-quality, engaging personalized experience for our customers at scale. This is something we could not have achieved with a traditional approach to video production. User engagement with the campaign was 5x what we normally see via email and social. Pretty sure that means they loved it.”

“A year in review is one of the most effective ways to boost loyalty because it focuses entirely on the customer’s own success,” said Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. “By integrating Lucas into the workflow, Orum was able to rapidly launch an exciting campaign that clearly resonated with their audience. The phenomenal engagement and share rates are a testament to what happens when you combine personalized data with AI-driven video.”

Designed to simplify complex video production while prioritizing accurate, on-brand output, Lucas handles everything from scripting to post-production, using simple prompts like text, docs and webpages. To learn more or try a demo, visit idomoo.com.

About Orum

Turn calling into your most reliable pipeline channel. Orum is the calling performance system that brings dialing, coaching, and culture together in one place so every call makes the system smarter and every rep performs like it's their best day. 1,200+ companies rely on Orum to ramp SDRs 50% faster, reach 3x more prospects, and generate 80% of their pipeline over the phone. Learn more at www.orum.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo empowers the world’s leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalized, AI-driven video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs, and personalize them at scale, boosting engagement and conversions. Our real-time video platform delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Chase, Verizon, Boots, AutoNation, GoFundMe and American Airlines. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.