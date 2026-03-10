Lyra Health Joins Workday Wellness Program as Preferred Mental Health Partner

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Health, the leader in workforce mental health solutions, today announced that it has been named the Workday Wellness Preferred Mental Health Partner. This designation recognizes Lyra’s extensive experience in workforce well-being, bringing its high-quality care and offerings directly into the Workday Wellness ecosystem.

Workday Wellness is an AI-powered solution that offers employees more seamless access to their benefits and offers employers a real-time view into the benefits and wellness offerings their members use and value most. The solution aims to deliver greater administrative efficiency for employers, and provide actionable insights that maximize engagement and outcomes for both employers and employees.

Lyra’s evidence-based services will be integrated into Workday Wellness’s AI-powered ecosystem to more efficiently and effectively connect eligibility, surface personalized recommendations, and deliver life-changing care. Lyra and Workday will work together to explore additional Workday Wellness use cases to better support members in the moments that matter most.

“Employees today are looking for comprehensive support that addresses their total well-being,” said Saqib Sheikh, global vice president, partner strategy and growth, Workday. “By welcoming Lyra Health into the Workday Wellness partner program, we’re making it even easier for our customers to provide high-quality mental health resources as part of a diverse wellness ecosystem that helps organizations foster a more resilient and engaged workforce.”

“This partnership is a powerful step forward in delivering on our mission to transform access to life-changing mental health care and deliver the clinical outcomes that define the Lyra standard.” said Sean McBride, President of Lyra Health Workforce Mental Health. “As the Preferred Mental Health Partner in the Workday Wellness ecosystem, we are making it faster and easier for people to get the care they need, when they need it, while simultaneously helping people leaders better support their employees and manage their benefits programs.”

Key Partnership Highlights

Turnkey Employer Implementation: Workday Wellness automates benefit plan setup leveraging advanced APIs, allowing for rapid, turnkey implementations. This solves the traditional "heavy lift" associated with deploying new Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) or mental health benefits.

Enhanced Member Experience: Through real-time eligibility data and AI-personalized recommendations, members are connected seamlessly to evidence-based care. Lyra's care model is clinically proven to help 9 out of 10 members get better 1 , helping individuals recover twice as fast as traditional methods.

Partner of Choice: As the Workday Wellness Preferred Mental Health Partner, Lyra is a key component of the Workday Wellness ecosystem. This partnership allows Workday customers to easily access Lyra's vetted, high-quality care, delivering the clinical quality their workforces require.

“As a Lyra customer ourselves, we’re making high-quality mental health support easy for employees to access and simple for HR teams to manage,” said Ben Carter, senior vice president, total rewards, people business partners and M&A. “By bringing Lyra into the Workday Wellness ecosystem, we are giving our customers the same seamless, impactful experience that our own employees value every day.”

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of workforce mental health benefits, serving more than 20 million people globally through direct employer contracts and more than 100 million through health plan and partner relationships. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care through Lyra Empower, the only fully integrated, AI-powered platform combining the highest-quality care and technology solutions for members, providers and HR leaders. Empower works in the background to quickly connect members to the largest global network of evidence-based mental health providers, deliver actionable insights to benefit leaders, and free up providers to focus on client care—driving outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Extensive peer-reviewed research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast and results in a 26% annual reduction in overall healthcare claims costs. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com.

