Ikonisys: Hospitex International Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement With Naturneed for Urine24, Strengthening Its Commercial Footprint in the Italian Urology Diagnostics Market

Hospitex International, part of Aliko Scientific Group (Ticker: ALIKO), announces the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Naturneed for the commercialization in Italy of Urine24, the innovative non-invasive test for the early screening of bladder cancer.

Presentation of the Agreement

The agreement represents an important commercial milestone for the Group and supports the acceleration of revenue generation from the Urine24 product line in the Italian market.

Naturneed is a long-established Italian distributor specialized in the urology sector, with a dedicated commercial network of 25 key account managers and nationwide coverage of hospitals, urology clinics, and specialist physicians. Through this partnership, Urine24 will benefit from a structured commercial strategy notably through targeted clinical promotion.

The terms of the agreement establish minimum targets required to maintain exclusivity of 1,500 units for 2026 (startup operations), 15,000 units for 2027, and 24,000 units for 2028, at a transfer price of €58 per unit.

Strengthening positioning on the urology diagnostics market

Urine24 is an innovative non-invasive urine-based test designed to support the early detection of bladder cancer by identifying specific cellular and biomarker signals associated with the disease.

Bladder cancer represents one of the most common malignancies of the urinary tract globally, with more than 570,000 new cases diagnosed annually, highlighting the significant demand for early screening solutions and diagnostic innovation.

By offering a simple urine-based approach, Urine24 is positioned as a complementary tool within the urological diagnostic pathway, supporting early identification of patients who may require further clinical investigation.

Execution of the Group’s commercial expansion strategy

The agreement represents a concrete step in the execution of Aliko Scientific Group’s strategy to expand the commercialization of its oncology diagnostic technologies through specialized distribution partnerships and scalable sales infrastructures.

In addition, dedicated scientific publications and clinical communications are planned to strengthen awareness of the technology and support its adoption among urologists and healthcare professionals.

Francesco Trisolini, Group CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented:

“This agreement represents an important step in the commercial development of Urine24 and demonstrates our ability to rapidly build structured distribution platforms in key markets. The combination of Naturneed’s specialized urology network and nationwide pharmacy availability provides a strong foundation to drive market penetration and support the Group’s revenue growth strategy in oncology diagnostics.”

Through this partnership, Hospitex International and Aliko Scientific continue to strengthen their positioning as an integrated player in the oncology diagnostics sector, while expanding the international commercialization of proprietary diagnostic technologies.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC’s mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world’s most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

