Svante and Integrated Packaging Company Advance U.S. Biogenic CDR Project to Feasibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Svante Technologies Inc. (“Svante”) announced today that its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project at a paper mill in the Southeast U.S. has progressed to the feasibility study phase. The project is being developed in partnership with an integrated sustainable packaging company, following an extensive screening and pre-feasibility study conducted across several of the partner’s mills.

The project is designed to capture & permanently store 500,000+ tonnes per year of biogenic CO₂ generated from mill operations. The biomass fiber used at the site is sourced from sustainably managed forests. Share

During the feasibility study phase, the companies will complete further engineering and design activities, cost and schedule estimates, and risk assessments required to evaluate commercial viability ahead of a future engineering study leading to final investment decision (FID). Svante’s subsidiary, Svante Development Inc., is co-investing in this phase with the mill owner.

The project is designed to capture and permanently store more than 500,000 tonnes per year of biogenic CO₂ generated from mill operations. The biomass fiber used at the site is sourced from sustainably managed forests. The resulting carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits will meet established monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) standards and are intended for sale to organizations aiming to address their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

“Advancing this work into feasibility provides the information we need to assess cost, project execution strategy, and plant integration requirements,” said Scott Gardner, President of Svante Development Inc. “It also aligns with progress on CO₂ storage infrastructure in the region, which is a necessary component of any integrated BECCS project.”

The project will leverage Svante’s advanced solid sorbent carbon capture and removal technology, which features rotary contactor machines and nanoengineered filters coated in solid sorbents designed to selectively capture CO₂ from post-combustion industrial flue gas.

Additional project design elements and considerations include:

Waste heat and water recovery to reduce additional energy and water demand.

to reduce additional energy and water demand. Permanent, safe geologic CO 2 storage targeted within the U.S. Gulf Coast region, which has established Class VI permitting frameworks and suitable subsurface formations.

targeted within the U.S. Gulf Coast region, which has established Class VI permitting frameworks and suitable subsurface formations. Environmentally responsible CO 2 capture materials have zero secondary chemical emissions and are designed to be recyclable.

This project is one of several ongoing efforts by Svante in the pulp and paper sector to develop BECCS projects as a pathway for large‑scale biogenic carbon removal.

