Club Med Introduces Lightning-Fast, AI-Powered Search with Algolia to Modernize Digital Travel Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the AI Search and Retrieval platform trusted by more than 18,000 businesses and millions of developers worldwide, has announced its selection by Club Med, the global hospitality powerhouse that pioneered the all-inclusive resort, to help them reimagine how over 1.5 million annual travelers discover and book vacations across 70 destinations worldwide.

With Algolia’s AI-powered search delivering results in as little as ten milliseconds and surpassing industry benchmarks by 200 times, Club Med now offers an experience for travelers that is fast, precise, and beautifully frictionless. Travelers no longer need to sift through countless packages; the right options surface instantly aligned with budget and timing.

Club Med undertook a bold reimagining of its global website by refining its structure, redesigning its templates, and bringing a new sense of clarity and coherence to its brand. The aim was simple: an experience that is effortlessly consistent, infinitely scalable, and unmistakably Club Med.

By integrating Algolia’s AI Search and Retrieval platform across the entire buyer journey, Club Med has crafted a singular, unified experience. Travelers can intuitively navigate multi-filter search, view contextual pricing, and explore federated results that surface every offer with absolute transparency, thus offering an experience that feels not merely improved, but inevitable.

Since implementing Algolia, Club Med has seen user engagement skyrocket: click-through rates and online conversions have risen, results appear instantly, and search experiences are more relevant, driving a lift in online bookings.

Maroua Chouari, QA Automation Engineer at Club Med, noted: “Transforming search into a guided, intuitive experience — one that is fast, helpful, and aligned with how guests plan their trips — is essential for Club Med. With Algolia, we can pair speed with structured elements like federated results, dates and participant filters, and localized curation at scale. The result is greater clarity and effortless discovery for travelers. Search has become a true strategic lever for growing direct online bookings as well as an increasing share of online conversions.”

Club Med uses Algolia’s Dynamic Re-Ranking to elevate the most relevant resorts and travel packages based on real traveler behavior, learning from every interaction and reshuffling results automatically, without a single manual tweak. On top of that, Algolia’s Query Suggestions and Collections give each of the 35 local markets the freedom to launch seasonal promotions and curated experiences instantly.

Club Med is also unifying GA4, ContentSquare, and Algolia Analytics to track everything from CTR (click-through-rate) and funnel engagement to A/B test performance, ensuring continuous gains in relevance and discoverability.

Nate Barad, Vice President of Product and Technical Marketing, Algolia, added: “Club Med is synonymous with all-inclusive travel, and it’s clear why. By embracing AI-powered search to surface the right offers at breathtaking speed, Club Med is fueling the growth of its digital bookings whilst delivering a standout user experience. It’s a privilege to support the brand as it continues to reinvent travel and push the boundaries of digital innovation to offer truly unique experiences.”

Looking ahead, Club Med plans to tackle personalization and conversational search. From A/B testing AI Re-Ranking against local merchandising rules to exploring new personalization capabilities and piloting Algolia Agent Studio for conversational trip planning, Club Med is well-positioned to stay at the forefront of travel innovation, with AI-powered search at the heart of its strategy.

Discover how Algolia's advanced search technology transformed Club Med’s localized market approach in the full case-study. Ready to see the power of Algolia’s AI in action? Sign up for a demo at: https://www.algolia.com/demorequest/.

