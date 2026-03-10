ADDING MULTIMEDIA St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Named Official Wine Partner of the Golden State Storm for the Team's Inaugural Season

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Francis Winery & Vineyards and the Golden State Storm today announced an official wine partnership, bringing together two Northern California originals that share a common heartbeat: a passion for craft, community, and the authentic stories born from this iconic region.

The partnership launches in March to coincide with the Golden State Storm's inaugural season opener taking place on March 28, 2026 at Laney Field in Oakland, CA. With the timing falling during Women's History Month, both organizations welcome the opportunity to celebrate the women who help define them. As the Storm takes the field for the first time, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is proud to be there from day one as the team's first Official Wine Partner.

Rooted in Real. Rooted in Region.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards has spent more than five decades crafting wines that speak to place and people. Their philosophy, Rooted in Real, is more than a campaign slogan. It is a commitment to authenticity: real soil, real seasons, and real stories. At the heart of that commitment is an exceptional winemaking team led by Katie Madigan and Chris Louton, whose combined artistry, precision, and dedication have helped define one of Sonoma Valley's most celebrated wineries. Together, they bring an uncompromising standard of craft to every vintage, and it shows in every glass.

The Golden State Storm, rooted in the Bay Area, was founded on the belief that women's football belongs on the big stage. Competing in both tackle and flag football as part of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), the world's fastest growing women's football league, the Storm are more than a team — they are a movement. Built on Oakland's grit and Northern California's bold identity, the Storm is for athletes who refuse to play small, bringing the same sense of ‘real’ to the field that St. Francis brings to the bottle.

A Partnership with Purpose and a Pour to Match

This partnership is as exciting as it is natural. For Storm fans, it means discovering the award-winning wines of Sonoma County right in their own backyard. For St. Francis wine lovers, it opens the door to the electric energy of Bay Area women's professional football. Two communities, two passions, and one very compelling reason to raise a glass.

As the Official Wine Partner of the Golden State Storm, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards will activate at Laney Field on game days throughout the 2026 season, offering fans the opportunity to taste and enjoy world-class Sonoma County wines while cheering on Oakland's newest professional sports team. Additional collaborative programming and community activations are planned throughout the season, further deepening the connection between Wine Country and the greater Bay Area.

"Making wine and playing football share more than people realize — both demand precision, patience, and an unrelenting commitment to focus and finesse. What excites me most about this partnership is what it represents: two brands rooted in those same values, coming together to champion the women who are shaping the future of their industries. This is exactly the kind of collaboration I'm proud to be a part of," said Camille Lunt-Bisbey, Director of Consumer Sales & Marketing, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards.

"The Golden State Storm are thrilled to partner with St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, a winery deeply rooted in the Bay Area. Like the Storm, St. Francis is grounded in community, driven by passion, and committed to representing the very best of our region. This partnership will elevate the Storm's game day experience, bringing world-class wines to our fans. Together, we're raising a glass to excellence on and off the field," said Brad Grovich, Co-Owner, Golden State Storm.

Celebrating Women, On the Field and in the Cellar

March is Women's History Month, and this partnership offers a timely moment to honor the women who show up, lead, and compete in every arena. From the gridiron to the vineyard, both organizations are proud to champion women athletes, women in viticulture, and the communities that cheer them on. St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is honored to stand alongside the Golden State Storm as they make history in their inaugural season and to celebrate the women who bring excellence to everything they touch.

About St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Founded in 1971 and nestled at the foot of Hood Mountain in the heart of Sonoma Valley, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is one of California's most celebrated wineries, renowned for expressive, food-friendly wines crafted from estate and sustainably farmed vineyards. With a philosophy Rooted in Real — real people, real places, real moments — St. Francis has long believed that the best wine is the kind shared around a table with people you love. For more information, visit www.stfranciswinery.com.

About Golden State Storm

The Golden State Storm is the newest franchise in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC). Competing in both tackle and flag football, the Storm is more than a team — it's a movement dedicated to empowering women and girls through sport. Established in 2025 and set to electrify audiences in their 2026 season debut, the Storm is rooted in equity, power, and community, and is committed to empowering the next generation of female athletes in football. To learn more, visit www.goldenstatestorm.com.