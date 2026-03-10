RingCentral Unveils AIR Pro: An Agentic Voice AI Platform for Customer Engagement

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications, today announced RingCentral AIR Pro™ (AI Representative), a voice-first, omnichannel AI agent platform. As part of the launch, AIR Pro™ includes a no-code environment, called AIR Pro Studio, enabling anyone to design, build, and deploy voice and digital AI agents in minutes using natural language. Embedded directly within RingCentral’s business communications and contact center platform, AIR Pro is the fastest and easiest way for businesses to redefine customer experiences with automation that reduces manual effort and streamlines operations.

AIR Pro can recognize intent, authenticate customers, and execute multi-step actions autonomously. With real-time multilingual switching, AIR Pro eliminates friction for customers who move between languages midstream. It can also resolve inquiries, initiate service cases, and trigger next steps — all within the same interaction to improve customer satisfaction and accelerate time to resolution.

AIR Pro builds on RingCentral’s growing agentic voice AI ecosystem, which includes AIR™ (AI Receptionist) to ensure businesses never miss an important call or lead; AVA™ (AI Virtual Assistant) to assist in real-time by capturing notes and surfacing recommendations; and ACE™ (AI Conversation Expert) to analyze interactions and provide coaching to improve quality and performance. RingCentral is the platform of choice as consumers connect with their business providers. Building on this, AIR, AVA, and ACE together serve to unlock meaning behind every conversation and execute actions.

“AIR Pro represents the next evolution, enabling humans and AI agents to work in collaboration and drive meaningful customer outcomes at scale – all on our trusted agentic voice AI platform,” said Kira Makagon, President & COO at RingCentral. “AIR Pro together with AVA and ACE create a self-learning flywheel that transforms the entire conversation journey and elevates every customer interaction.”

“One of the things that stood out with AIR Pro is that it’s very intuitive when you go into the platform on how you need to set it up and how you need to configure it. It actually will help you configure itself, which takes the learning curve out of it,” said Brian Tucker, Chief Digital Officer at Televero Behavioral Health. “The jawdropping thing to me was seeing a product where we could turn multiple agents on in a day and put them to work for us and be able to scale our workforce up.”

The four core principles of AIR Pro include:

Orchestrates AI and humans working together: Bridges the gap to bring humans and AI together in one coordinated workflow, turning collaboration into measurable impact.

Bridges the gap to bring humans and AI together in one coordinated workflow, turning collaboration into measurable impact. Radical simplicity: Zero coding required. Users can design and deploy sophisticated AI agents by describing the goals they want the agent to handle, and AIR Pro interprets that intent to get the job done.

Radical simplicity: Zero coding required. Users can design and deploy sophisticated AI agents by describing the goals they want the agent to handle, and AIR Pro interprets that intent to get the job done.

Autonomous execution: Understands intent, determines the next best action, and then executes that action to drive measurable business outcomes. Boundaries can be set by the user, while the AI agent handles complex multi-step processes without constant human involvement.

Understands intent, determines the next best action, and then executes that action to drive measurable business outcomes. Boundaries can be set by the user, while the AI agent handles complex multi-step processes without constant human involvement. Vertical-readiness: AIR Pro includes pre-built AI agents, workflows, and 100+ integrations tailored to real industry use cases, starting with healthcare. Customers launch with production-ready capabilities, not a blank canvas.

Key capabilities of AIR Pro include:

Conversational problem solving: Combine human-like dialogue with real-time action to resolve issues and complete transactions seamlessly.

Combine human-like dialogue with real-time action to resolve issues and complete transactions seamlessly. Omnichannel AI agents: Engage customers naturally across voice and digital channels with a single agent that maintains context and brand consistency.

Omnichannel AI agents: Engage customers naturally across voice and digital channels with a single agent that maintains context and brand consistency.

Real-time reasoning and execution: Interpret intent and autonomously execute multi-step actions — from authentication and scheduling to case creation and system updates — during the conversation.

Interpret intent and autonomously execute multi-step actions — from authentication and scheduling to case creation and system updates — during the conversation. Multilanguage with auto-switching : Enables customers to move between languages mid-conversation, without any reset.

Multilanguage with auto-switching : Enables customers to move between languages mid-conversation, without any reset.

AIR Pro Studio (no-code agent builder): Empower teams to design, build, deploy and optimize agents, starting from goal-based templates and extending them with knowledge and action skills.

Empower teams to design, build, deploy and optimize agents, starting from goal-based templates and extending them with knowledge and action skills. Integrations: Connect to 100+ enterprise systems and APIs to authenticate users, update records, and trigger real business actions across platforms.

Integrations: Connect to 100+ enterprise systems and APIs to authenticate users, update records, and trigger real business actions across platforms.

Insights and continuous optimization: Track performance, analyze interactions, and measure ROI with built-in analytics and observability.

Track performance, analyze interactions, and measure ROI with built-in analytics and observability. Enterprise governance and security: Ensure secure, compliant, and transparent operations with role-based controls, guardrails, and audit-ready architecture.

“The next wave of AI in communications will be defined by platforms that can combine intelligent automation with enterprise-grade reliability,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder & Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “RingCentral’s experience operating complex, high-volume voice environments provides a strong foundation for agentic AI. With AIR Pro, they are extending that strength into real-time action — enabling organizations to authenticate, resolve, and complete customer requests during the interaction, driving measurable business performance rather than just conversational efficiency.”

Vertical Expansion

AIR Pro is designed to expand across industries, with pre-built templates that accelerate creation of industry-specific agents. The first vertical is AIR Pro for Healthcare, with additional industry-specific agents planned for sectors such as financial services, retail, and professional services.

Availability

RingCentral is showcasing AIR Pro this week at Enterprise Connect in Las Vegas. Attendees can see live demos and speak with product experts at booth #509.

AIR Pro is currently available to selected U.S. businesses during its controlled availability phase. Broader rollout is expected later this year. For more information, click here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in agentic voice AI–powered business communications, delivering an integrated platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging. As the communications layer connecting businesses and customers, RingCentral is the front door of business communication and is in the advantageous position to apply AI at every phase of the conversation journey — before, during, and after each interaction. Our agentic AI portfolio includes autonomous voice-first AI agents that automate calls, assist in the moment, and analyze every interaction – enabling businesses to work smarter, respond faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

