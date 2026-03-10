-

AltaSea and World Trade Center Barcelona Sign Letter of Understanding to Advance Global Blue Tech Innovation

LOS ANGELES & BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world’s leading destination for the Blue Economy, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Understanding (LOU) with World Trade Center Barcelona (WTCB) and its blue economy innovation hub, BlueTechPort, to promote blue tech innovation in both Barcelona and Los Angeles. The non-binding agreement establishes a strategic partnership focused on accelerating ocean-based climate solutions, strengthening blue economy ecosystems, and creating new opportunities for innovators, students, and communities.

The partnership will prioritize connecting blue economy stakeholders in Barcelona and Los Angeles – including startups, researchers, investors, workforce partners, and public institutions – with the shared goal of advancing solutions and driving sustainable economic growth.

“Los Angeles and Barcelona are two of the world’s great port cities, and both are proving that the blue economy can be a powerful engine for solutions, good jobs, and economic prosperity,” said AltaSea COO and Founder Jenny Krusoe. “This partnership with WTC Barcelona and BlueTechPort effectively builds a bridge for innovation, providing entrepreneurs and researchers alike with new opportunities to pilot technologies, share knowledge, and scale solutions to help sustain our oceans.”

Opened in 1999, WTCB is an expansive business park located on the waterfront in Barcelona. Earlier this month, the Port of Barcelona and WTCB broke ground on the construction of BlueTechPort, which will transform historic warehouses at the Sant Bertran dock into a new blue economy innovation space.

“BlueTechPort is designed to be a meeting place for generating collaborations and synergies within the blue economy, much like AltaSea has created in Los Angeles,” said WTCB General Manager Carles Anglada. “We see tremendous value in connecting our growing ecosystem to AltaSea’s world-class campus to create a bicontinental partnership to help companies, researchers, and students in both cities test new ideas, access international markets, and further enrich each innovative ecosystem.”

Under the LOU, AltaSea and BlueTechPort will collaborate across several key initiatives, including:

  • Sharing best practices for public policy, community engagement, and business development;
  • Exchanging insights on working with emerging companies in accelerator programs, as well as with workforce and higher education partners in both regions;
  • Highlighting blue economy initiatives in Barcelona and Los Angeles;
  • Coordinating around key conferences, including Braid Theory’s IGNITE22 in Los Angeles, to spotlight innovation at both ports and attract global stakeholders; and
  • Exploring the creation of a pilot project exchange program to accelerate technology transfer.

The partners will meet quarterly to review progress, align on joint initiatives, and identify new opportunities to deepen collaboration. The LOU does not create financial obligations for either party unless separately agreed in writing.

"In 2024, we established Braid Theory's Barcelona office to grow our accelerator and global landing pad programs. We are proud to be a leading partner of BlueTechPort and AltaSea to explore synergies and accelerate real-world ocean solutions.” said Ann Carpenter, CEO of Braid Theory.

Now in its 11th year, AltaSea has developed a 35-acre ocean technology campus that is home to many innovative climate solutions focused on the ocean in a variety of industries, including aquaculture, carbon capture, renewable energy, and ocean exploration. AltaSea also partners with high schools, colleges, and universities to provide educational experiences for the next generation of climate scientists and innovators.

About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America’s leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is an ocean technology campus that has become the hub for marine science, research, and education. AltaSea has 27 tenants exclusively focused on ocean innovation and research collaborations with numerous colleges and universities, including USC and UCLA – all finding solutions to climate change through the ocean. AltaSea is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world.

For more information on AltaSea, please visit: https://altasea.org.

Contacts

Jacob Scott
jscott@vectisstrategies.com
412-445-7719

Industry:

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Jacob Scott
jscott@vectisstrategies.com
412-445-7719

Social Media Profiles
AltaSea/Facebook
AltaSea/Instagram
AltaSea/LinkedIn
AltaSea/X
More News From AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea Adds Four-Time James Beard Award-Winning Chef Andrew Zimmern and Ocean Advocate Ashlan Cousteau to Board of Trustees

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world’s leading tech hub for the Blue Economy, today announced the appointment of Emmy and Four-Time James Beard Award-winning chef, writer, advocate, and teacher Andrew Zimmern and environmental journalist and ocean advocate Ashlan Cousteau to its Board of Trustees. They will officially join the board during its first meeting of 2026. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how our water and food systems connect us all, h...

AltaSea Taps LA City & LAEDC Veteran to Join Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world’s leading tech hub for the Blue Economy, today announced the hiring of Carolyn Hull as the nonprofit’s interim Director of Economic and Workforce Development. Hull, a seasoned leader in economic and workforce development across the Los Angeles region, will oversee AltaSea’s efforts to expand blue economy job opportunities and support the growing ecosystem of ocean-focused innovators at AltaSea. She will also continue to...

Major Lease at AltaSea: Blue Robotics Signs 49,000 Square Foot Lease to Relocate Headquarters and Marine Robotics Production to LA Oceanfront Campus

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world’s leading blue economy research and development hub, announced on Saturday a major long-term lease with Blue Robotics, a global leader in low-cost, high-performance underwater robotics. The 10-year, 49,000 square foot lease brings Blue Robotics headquarters and production facility to AltaSea’s 35-acre campus, joining a dynamic community of innovative ocean technology companies. The company will begin renovations on the...
Back to Newsroom