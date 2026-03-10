Hammerspace and Secuvy Partner to Make At-Scale Data AI-Ready, Fast and Safe, Across On-Premises and Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hammerspace, the high-performance data platform for AI anywhere, today announced a partnership with Secuvy to deliver a “Data-First” approach that turns raw data into secure AI outcomes. Together, the companies unify distributed unstructured data into a global namespace and continuously discover, classify, catalog, and control it across on-premises and cloud.

"This is the full-stack foundation enterprises need to finally move AI out of the lab and into global production." ~ Sam Newnam, Vice President of AI and Business Development at Hammerspace Share

“The bottleneck for AI isn't a lack of GPUs or models; it’s the friction of fragmented data. Most AI initiatives stall because teams can’t move data fast enough or safely enough to keep GPUs fed,” said Sam Newnam, Vice President of AI and Business Development at Hammerspace. “Hammerspace addresses data gravity by unifying access and mobilizing that data across the edge, data center, and cloud. By integrating Secuvy, we are delivering a complete, production-ready stack that combines high-performance data delivery with automated, data-aware security. This is the full-stack foundation enterprises need to finally move AI out of the lab and into global production.”

Enterprise AI is hitting a hard wall, not just with compute demands, but also due to data sprawl and rising costs with no proven ROI. Unstructured data is fragmented across edge sites, legacy NAS systems, high-performance file systems, object stores and multiple clouds, often governed inconsistently. AI pipelines amplify risk by pulling from large, diverse datasets that may include confidential information. Without continuous discovery and classification, organizations risk exposing sensitive data in AI pipelines, losing track of what was used, and missing high-value insights.

“The era of managing storage is over. By integrating Secuvy’s data intelligence with Hammerspace’s data platform, we are creating the 'Super-Brain' of AI Metadata,” said Mike Seashols, Chief Executive Officer at Secuvy. “This 'Data-First' approach ensures that performance, security, and placement instructions are no longer external afterthoughts, but inherent attributes of the data itself. By establishing this Trusted Data Plane, we provide a unified layer of file and data intelligence that governs the entire data estate, ensuring high-fidelity pipelines and proactive governance regardless of where that data sits.”

Together, Hammerspace and Secuvy keep data continuously AI-ready as it changes, so governance and access controls stay current from PoC to production.

Hammerspace provides the performance and orchestration layer so AI pipelines can reach distributed file and object data in place and move only what’s needed to the right compute at the right time.

Secuvy adds the intelligence layer, continuously identifying sensitive data and associated risks so privacy and governance controls can be applied consistently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Benefits of Hammerspace and Secuvy Partnership

Hammerspace and Secuvy enable a true Data-First model that makes data AI-ready. The integrated platform understands what the data is, where it lives, and the risk it carries, then controls how it’s used and where it can move, without forcing enterprises to rearchitect projects. Copying data drives up costs and increases risk: when data is duplicated across systems, governance breaks down and auditing, tracking, and securing it becomes difficult, allowing sensitive data to slip into AI pipelines without clear lineage or policy enforcement.

“Enterprises can’t scale AI securely if they don’t know what data they have, or where sensitive data is hiding,” said Jack Hogan, Vice President of Advanced Solutions at SHI. “The Hammerspace and Secuvy integration gives customers a global view of unstructured data plus continuous discovery and classification, so they can enforce governance without breaking workflows or proliferating copies. SHI can integrate this into existing environments to help teams move faster, with the controls needed for production AI.”

With the Hammerspace + Secuvy “Data-First” integration, organizations can make data AI-ready and enable:

One Global View – Unify distributed unstructured data into a global namespace across edge, on-premises, and multi-cloud

– Unify distributed unstructured data into a global namespace across edge, on-premises, and multi-cloud Sensitive Data Visibility – Continuously discover and classify sensitive data (PII/PHI/financial/IP) across file and object stores before it enters AI pipelines

– Continuously discover and classify sensitive data (PII/PHI/financial/IP) across file and object stores before it enters AI pipelines Policy-Controlled Access – Catalog and control data in place using policies based on data attributes and risk

– Catalog and control data in place using policies based on data attributes and risk Continuous Compliance – Maintain consistent security and audit controls as data moves across sites and clouds—without copy-first silos

– Maintain consistent security and audit controls as data moves across sites and clouds—without copy-first silos Just-In-Time Data – Move only what’s needed, when it’s needed, with intent-based data movement to compute

– Move only what’s needed, when it’s needed, with intent-based data movement to compute Use What You Have – Leverage existing storage as the foundation and free data to be processed wherever GPUs are available

Learn More:

Hammerspace AI Solutions: https://hammerspace.com/artificial-intelligence/

Hammerspace and Secuvy Joint Solution Page: https://hammerspace.com/hs-partners/technology-partners/secuvy

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify and optimize AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible – anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments – without copying or migrating data into new silos. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos.

About Secuvy

Secuvy is a Data Intelligence Platform that provides data security posture management (DSPM) for unstructured data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Secuvy discovers and classifies sensitive data using AI-driven analysis, assesses exposure and access risk, and delivers continuous visibility and governance controls to help organizations reduce risk and maintain compliance.