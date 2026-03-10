KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NewDay Partnership Master Trust, Series 2026-1

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes to be issued under the NewDay Partnership Master Trust (Master Trust), a UK credit card ABS programme backed by receivables originated by NewDay Ltd. (NewDay) and serviced by NewDay Cards Ltd.

NewDay is a UK-based consumer credit provider established in 2001 and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Company provides credit products either directly to consumers or through relationships with retail partners and serves approximately five million customers across its merchant offering and direct-to-consumer platforms. The receivables securitised through the Master Trust are limited to the merchant offering segment and consist of co-branded credit card accounts originated pursuant to agreements with individual retail partners, together with a smaller proportion of store card receivables.

The Series includes a revolving period of up to three years during which principal collections will be used to purchase additional eligible receivables. During the revolving period, and so long as a series pay-out event has not occurred, no principal payments will be made on the notes. Credit enhancement on the rated notes consists of subordination of junior note classes, excess spread generated by the pool of receivables and a liquidity reserve. The transaction also includes a minimum transferor interest which provides structural protection against dilution risk.

