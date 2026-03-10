Global Railway Engineering to Pilot GenFlat Collapsible Shipping Containers

TOOELE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GFLT) (“GenFlat”), a provider of innovative collapsible shipping containers designed to improve global logistics efficiency, today announced a trial agreement with Global Railway Engineering (“Global Railway”), a leading rail logistics solutions company based in South Africa.

During the trial, starting in April 2026, Global Railway will evaluate GenFlat’s innovative collapsible shipping container solution to demonstrate how they can significantly reduce repositioning costs, free up valuable yard and rail capacity, enhance sustainability, and unlock new revenue-generating opportunities for Global Railway and its customers.

The pilot will evaluate GenFlat’s patented collapsible container technology in real-world rail and intermodal operations. By enabling up to four empty containers to collapse and move in the space of one conventional container, GenFlat’s solution addresses one of the industry’s most persistent inefficiencies: the high cost and operational burden of repositioning empty containers.

“We are excited to partner with Global Railway Engineering on this important pilot in South Africa,” said Garrett Hall, President of GenFlat. “Empty container repositioning is a massive global challenge, and our collapsible technology offers a practical, scalable solution. By deploying eight containers in live operations, we will demonstrate measurable cost savings, improved asset utilization, and meaningful sustainability benefits.”

“This trial with GenFlat reflects our commitment to innovation and smarter asset utilization,” said Martin Von Gericke, Commercial and Marketing Director at Global Railway Engineering. “We believe GenFlat’s collapsible container technology has the potential to significantly reduce repositioning costs, unlock new revenue streams, and enhance our sustainability performance. We are excited to evaluate the trial results and explore opportunities for broader collaboration with GenFlat, driving mutual growth and innovation.”

About GenFlat Holdings, Inc.

GenFlat is an early-stage company that developed a more sustainable collapsible marine container (the “GenFlat Container”), that can be collapsed when emptied and stacked in bundles of four collapsed containers that occupy the same space as a standard marine container. When GenFlat Containers are stacked 4-to-1, they can save up to 75% on: 1) freight costs, terminal handling fees, transloading fees, and other fees; 2) carbon emitted by ocean vessels, trucks, and trains by reducing the number of trips necessary; and 3) space required at ports, container yards, and distribution centers. GenFlat operates as a container sales and leasing company and supplies GenFlat’s patented marine containers primarily to shipping line customers under a variety of short and long-term lease structures.

About Global Railway Engineering

Global Railway Engineering is a South Africa-based rail engineering and logistics solutions company providing rail infrastructure, operational support, and intermodal solutions to customers across the region. The company focuses on delivering innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable rail solutions that enhance supply chain performance and support regional economic growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.