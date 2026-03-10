Masters AI Legal Partners With ALM to Deliver Accredited CLE Across Global Conference Series and Learning Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masters AI today announced a strategic partnership with ALM to deliver accredited continuing legal education (CLE) across its global Masters AI Legal conference series and year-round learning ecosystem.

Law.com CLE Center, a division of ALM, will serve as the accreditation partner for Masters AI Legal, managing accreditation, compliance standards and credit administration across all applicable jurisdictions. Legal professionals participating in Masters AI Legal conferences, master classes and educational programming can now earn accredited CLE credits while building practical AI skills.

The partnership reinforces Masters AI Legal's industry role as the comprehensive ecosystem for legal AI education and professional development. By partnering with ALM, Masters AI Legal ensures its programming across conferences, content and community meets the rigorous standards legal professionals require while removing barriers to participation.

"Legal professionals need accredited, career-advancing education that helps them build genuine AI fluency while meeting their CLE obligations," said Kevin Vermeulen, CEO of Masters AI. "ALM's expertise in legal education and their reputation for quality make them the ideal partner as we scale this ecosystem globally. This partnership validates what we're building and significantly expands our ability to serve the profession."

Masters AI Legal, anchored by Cat Casey, founder of TechnoCat and the most trusted voice in legal AI, provides hands-on training focused on real workflows, ethical frameworks and practical application. The addition of ALM-accredited CLE credits means legal professionals can advance their AI competency while fulfilling mandatory continuing education requirements.

“AI represents the most significant shift in how legal work gets done in generations,” said Richard Caruso, Chief Strategy Officer at ALM. “Masters AI Legal is leading the conversation on how legal professionals build practical AI fluency grounded in ethics and real-world use. We’re proud to partner with them to ensure this critical education is accessible, accredited, and held to the highest standards.”

Masters AI Legal’s global conference series kicked off in Charlotte, hosted by Bank of America, and expands to 11 cities throughout 2026 and 2027. The full ecosystem includes conferences with global AI leaders, hands-on master classes, year-round digital programming, an AI-powered community platform, professional certifications, and mentorship opportunities. The ALM partnership extends across multiple formats, enabling legal professionals to earn CLE credits through conferences and related educational initiatives.

Masters AI, a division of The Masters Conference, is a multi-industry movement built for professionals navigating the real impact of artificial intelligence. Through in-person experiences, immersive learning, and ongoing community, Masters AI helps people understand, trust, and lead with AI, while keeping ethics, application, and human judgment firmly in charge.