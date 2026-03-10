Veritone Transforms the AI Supply Chain with the Launch of Veritone Data Marketplace, Delivering Ethical, At-Scale Access to Premium AI-Ready Data

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the launch of Veritone Data Marketplace (VDM), a new platform designed to accelerate the industry’s shift from scraped data to ethically sourced, multi-modal datasets, helping advance AI innovation while enabling rightsholders to be compensated for their contributions.

As the AI data market matures and high-quality training data becomes more constrained, enterprises are prioritizing governed, rights-cleared data. VDM addresses this need by creating a trusted exchange that connects data suppliers, also known as rights holders, directly with accredited AI developers, enabling the AI and data economies to scale with integrity.

“AI innovation is entering a new phase where provenance, governance, and quality matter more than raw volume,” said Ryan Steelberg, Chairman, President, and CEO of Veritone. “With Veritone Data Marketplace, rights holders gain a transparent path to monetize their archives, while developers access the clean, rights-cleared datasets designed to support next-generation AI.”

Purpose-built data ecosystem for suppliers and developers

VDM complements Veritone Data Refinery (VDR), the company’s tokenization engine that transforms unstructured data into AI-ready assets. Together, VDR creates the high-quality datasets, and VDM delivers them through a governed, monetizable marketplace, forming a unified pipeline from data transformation to trusted distribution.

For rights holders, VDM opens new monetization opportunities for organizations with valuable media or content archives. These suppliers maintain full control of their assets while offering clean, AI-ready datasets to a growing network of accredited developers.

“We knew we were sitting on a massive archive, but we didn’t fully understand its value,” said Gunnar Dedio, Managing Director at Progress Film. “Veritone Data Marketplace helped us unlock and structure our content in a way that allows us to participate in the growing AI economy while protecting our rights and turning previously dormant assets into a meaningful new revenue opportunity.”

“Our content library was always valuable, but it wasn’t accessible as usable data,” said Stef Hoffer, Owner of Hoffer Media. “Veritone’s technology transformed our unstructured media, opening the door to new data-driven revenue and automated workflow opportunities.”

For AI developers, VDM provides access to a deep and expanding catalog of proprietary, rights-cleared data spanning industries such as media, entertainment, sports, public safety, and human behavior. All datasets are formatted for streamlined ingestion into LLMs, world models, and foundational architectures, and can be evaluated for metadata density and model fit before acquisition.

Previously available only to a limited group of customers, Veritone is expanding its marketplace to accelerate data monetization and responsible AI development.

Built on a proven, trusted platform and over a decade of licensing experience

VDM and VDR are powered by Veritone’s proprietary aiWARE platform, which is used by hundreds of enterprise customers, including CAA, ESPN and NCAA. As a FedRAMP-authorized and CJIS-compliant platform, aiWARE is also used by the U.S. government, including the Department of War and state and local law enforcement, to modernize public safety initiatives. To protect users, VDM includes:

A developer accreditation process with a governance framework designed to verify the identity and intended use of developers seeking access to sensitive data

Chain-of-custody rights tracking from data owner to end-user ingestion

Hardened, IP-protected delivery pipelines

Additionally, VDM is supported by content and data licensing experts with over a decade of experience executing thousands of agreements across media, sports, news and entertainment. From negotiating usage rights and managing approvals to helping support compliance with evolving copyright and distribution standards, Veritone’s licensing experts guide customers through every stage of the process.

By expanding access to VDM, Veritone is reinforcing its commitment to building the AI economy on trusted, rights-cleared data.

“VDM represents the next evolution of the AI supply chain,” Steelberg added. “We are enabling a future where high-quality data is sourced ethically, governed transparently, and delivered at the scale modern AI demands.”

For more information on the Veritone Marketplace or to apply for accreditation, visit marketplace.veritone.com.

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company’s proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com.

